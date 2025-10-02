Benet Academy girls tennis defends its home court for victory over Neuqua Valley

Benet defends its home court against Neuqua for today’s girls’ tennis showdown. Neuqua Valley is coming off a win against Waubonsie, and Benet Academy is riding the momentum from their win against Naperville North. Both teams no doubt want to secure another win this season, so let’s jump in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting with the first doubles court and its Lily Lopatka and Meaghan McCarthy playing for Benet Academy, facing Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran from Neuqua Valley.

It’s Neuqua with the serve, and McCarthy has a great return to the deep corner, which sets up a high ball and a dominating swing by Lopatka for a big point.

Now Benet is serving, and the Wildcat return tips off the net, but Lopatka is ready and keeps the ball alive. The rally starts, and this time it’s McCarthy with a power backhand to end that rally for more Redwing momentum.

Neuqua Valley does not let the big Benet plays deter them. McCarthy serves, and Chiou returns. Chiou stays ready, and when the ball comes back, she dishes out a fierce backhand to force an error and a Neuqua Valley point.

Neuqua rides that success as Chiou serves, and then Tran is ready to defend at the net. A midcourt return sees another aggressive backhand from Chiou to end the play once more. Point to the Wildcats.

Lopatka with the serve, and the rally starts as McCarthy and Chiou play great defense at the net. A deep shot is sent to Tran, and Lopatka, with a great save to keep the ball alive, but it’s met by Chiou with yet another power backhand to end the play and secure the point. Neuqua Valley would go on to win the court in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2.

Mahlik and Tang battle it out in long rallies

Moving to the first singles court, where Benet Academy’s Emma Mahlik faces Neuqua Valley’s Jennifer Tang.

Mahlik with the serve, and Tang with an aggressive return for a powerful point. That’s not all, it’s Tang on the return again, with another perfectly placed shot to the inbound sideline. The Wildcat showcases impressive precision with her swings for early momentum.

But she’s not the only one, here’s Tang with the serve to start a competitive rally. Both players hustle to send the ball back and forth, and when there’s an opening to strike, Mahlik brings the power to end the rally for a Redwing point.

It’s another Wildcat serve, and Mahlik sends the ball to the back line on a great return. However, Tang’s stellar forehand finds the open court, and it’s her point once again.

Mahlik has the serve, and the rally begins. The ball stays in no man’s land until Tang swings for the corners to end the play. But Mahlik refuses to stop and gets aggressive to keep the ball alive. Mahlik’s fierce defense forces an error and secures as Benet defends for a point.

Tang has the serve, and Mahlik has the return. Both players hustle from back line to back line to continue the rally. Mahlik gets some control and forces Tang to move to keep up. But Tang’s backhand puts the pressure back on Mahlik. The redwing decides to send a high ball to the Wildcat, and Tang swings strong, but Mahlik send it back, forcing Tang to send it long for and Benet defends for a point to end the play. It was a battle on court one and eventually Mahlik took the victory for Benet Academy in two sets,6-2, 6-1.

Benet defends its home court and beats Neuqua

Now here we are with the second singles court and Wildcat Fatima Faruqi battling Redwing Julia Kartelic, in the final court to close out the day.

Kartelic has the serve and Faruqi is able to make great shots to the end lines to send Kartelic across the court. The Redwing shows some impressive court coverage as she keeps the rally going from corner to corner long enough to earn the point.

Faruqi serves and this time it’s Kartelic controlling the court with deep shots to the end line. Rally continues as Kartelic switches it up to strike strategically, sending the ball to the short court. Faruqi picks it up just for Kartelic to send it back to the sideline, and then secure the point with a bait and switch, swinging for the open court at no man’s land.

Neuqua Valley with serve again, followed up with a forehand showcasing some backspin, and then a rally of high-ball shot after high-ball shot between Faruqi and Kartelic. The Redwing sees an opening and swings big, only for the Wildcat to swing high again to send it right back. The ball is placed perfectly to force an error and secure a Neuqua Valley point for Faruqi.

The second singles court proves to be a tight match and goes to a third set. Faruqi serves, and Kartelic returns to start the rally with mid-court strikes. It’s a forehand battle until Kartelic sends the ball high into the air and Faruqi responds with a backspin swing. This gives her enough control to send the ball deep once again, and it’s just barely out of Redwing reach for the final point of the day.

Nequa wins the fight on the second singles court, but Benet defends their home court and walks away with the overall win. They defend their home courts by taking down Neuqua Valley 7-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!