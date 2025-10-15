Benet Academy wins handily against Naperville Central in girls tennis

Benet Academy wins handily in previous matchups, but this week they travel to the hard courts of Naperville Central for a girls’ tennis showdown. The Redwings face the Redhawks in this battle of the birds, with Benet coming in off their victory against Neuqua Valley. Naperville Central looks to take that momentum from them, and with it being Central’s senior night, they have cause to leave it all on the court. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Parameswar and Mahlik face off on the top singles court

Starting with the first singles court, where Naperville Central’s Kaavya Parameswar takes on Benet Academy’s Emma Mahlik.

Parameswar has the serve, and the rally begins. Malik sends strong forehands over the net, and Parameswar responds with a backhand to the back line. It’s a high ball from Mahlik, and Parameswar sets up for a power forehand to force an error and a Redhawk point.

Parameswar serves again, and Mahlik has the backhand to start another competitive rally. Parameswar responds with a great shot to the sideline, and Mahlik keeps it alive. It’s strong forehands from both sides, but Mahlik delivers a shot that’s perfectly placed to force an error and secures the point.

Now it’s Mahlik serving, and the rally takes off with Parameswar starting with a strong forehand. The ball goes from end line to sideline while the two players duke it out, until the Redhawk sees an opening for an aggressive endline forehand shot, so she takes it. Mahlik keeps it alive, but the opening is there for another power forehand, which Parameswar uses to execute and force the error for her point.

Mahlik serves again, and Parameswar sends it back, but Mahlik’s backhand has a spin that forces the error in her favor. Benet Academy wins handily and Mahlik goes on to victory on the top singles court in two sets.

Now over to the second doubles court, where Claire DiSanto and Caroline Gibbs play for Benet Academy, facing off against Amy Yang and Chaeli Ha playing for Naperville Central.

Benet serves, and Central attempts to return, but aggressive defense at the net sends the ball back, Redhawks keep it alive, and Redwings defend once again until finally the highball is sent up and slammed down for a big Redwing point from Caroline Gibbs

DiSanto with the serve, Ha with the return, and then it’s Yang’s turn to defend at the net. It’s great defense from Yang to secure the point and momentum for Naperville Central. That momentum carries Yang and Ha to victory on the second doubles court.

Benet Academy wins handily on the top singles courts

Let’s check in with the second singles court with Redhawk Rina Xu battling Redwing Lily Lopatka.

Lopatka serves, Xu returns. Then Lopatka gets tricky with a fantastic backspin catch to Xu off guard and secures the point.

It’s a Redwing serve once again, and Xu takes her turn with the tricky shot, sending it to the short court and out of reach, for the point.

Xu serves it and the Lopatka returns to start the rally. The Redwing swings for a great forehand, and the Redhawk sends it back. There’s an opening for another stellar backhand shot, and Lopatka takes it, putting a spin on it that’s too much to handle to end the rally in her favor. Lopatka wins the second singles court for Benet Academy in two sets.

Finishing on the first doubles court, where Naperville Central aims to get another point on the board. Claire Cameron and Grace Kistler from Central challenge Hannah Bobofchak and Meaghan McCarthy from Benet.

Cameron with the serve and McCarthy with the return. When the Redwings try to send the ball over the net again, Kistler is ready to pop it to no man’s land, and she locks in the Central point.

Cameron serves again, Bobofchak returns it with a backhand, and Cameron is ready for it. McCarthy swipes at the ball on the way over to force an error, for a great play and a Benet Academy point.

The battle continues as Cameron serves and is ready for an aggressive shot off the return. McCarthy’s great backhand is warded off by Kistler’s great defense. Then it’s a rally of power shots from both sides, as Bobofchak swings for the point but Cameron keeps it alive. Then the ball comes to Cameron once again, and she locks in the fierce forehand to force the error and claim the point.

But Benet does not give up the fight. Here’s a backhand from Bobofchak with some fantastic spin, then it’s a shot off the net as Cameron responds, but McCarthy’s gets a swing in to send the ball straight down the middle of the court to end the rally. Benet gains momentum.

Redhawks serve and Redwings begin the rally. McCarthy once again decides to go for the defensive play, and Kistler is ready to send it up. But the ball is in the perfect power shot position for McCarthy to end the rally for the Redwing point.

Now Benet is serving, and Cameron sends it over, but McCarthy is ready at the net once again. Cameron keeps it alive with a great get, setting up Bobofchak for a stellar swing. Cameron responds with a big swing of her own, to force the error and win the point. Naperville Central claims the victory on the top doubles court after a long battle.

However, the top doubles win isn’t enough to win the match, as Benet Academy wins handily and spoils Naperville Central’s senior night with a final score of 5-2 Redwings.

