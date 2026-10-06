Benet flag football advances with win over Downers Grove South

It’s time for the flag football regional semifinals as the ninth-seeded Benet Academy takes on eighth-seeded Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central.

After beating Chicago Noble in the regional quarterfinals, the Redwings try to stay hot as they look to extend their ten-game win streak. However, Downers Grove South is looking for another strong performance after their win over Hillside. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet leads through halftime

After trading fourth-down stops, the Mustangs offense is back on the field. Emily Malott catches the snap and tosses it to Ayanna Peoples, who picks up a big gain for the first down.

Later in the drive, the Mustangs look to convert on fourth down. Quarterback Emma Julkowski finds Jillian Oberle, who picks up the first down.

Into the second, the Redwings offense is on the move as Quarterback Ava Mersinger finds Maya Parney for a red-and-white first down.

After a scoreless first quarter, Benet maneuvers inside the red zone. Ava Mersinger keeps it herself up the middle as she bounces off a Mustang defender before finding her way into the end zone for six. The Redwings take a 7-0 lead after the extra point from Brooke Petty.

Forcing another stop on defense, the Benet offense looks to take advantage of the short field as Ava Mersinger races to the outside and tight ropes along the sideline before getting stopped inside the red zone.

A few plays later, it’s fourth and goal for the Redwings. Ava Mersinger connects with Brooke Petty, who extends the ball for the touchdown! Going into halftime, the Redwings lead 13-0.

Downers Grove South gets on the board

Early in the third, the Benet offense keeps their foot on the gas as Ava Mersinger finds Brooke Petty for a first down.

The Redwings continue to fire on all cylinders as Ava Mersinger avoids the pass rush before throwing it up for Makenna Harbauer, who comes down with the catch in traffic while avoiding the tackle for the touchdown! The Redwings lead 19-0.

Mustang Emily Malott catches the direct snap and races to the sideline before tossing to Rhianna Dudley, who gets the toss off to Emma Julkowski, who outraces the Redwing defense down the sideline for the touchdown! The Mustangs respond quickly as they trail 19-6.

After forcing a Redwing punt, the Mustangs stay aggressive on offense as Emily Malott passes to Jillian Oberle, who tosses it back to Rhianna Dudley, who avoids a Redwing defender before moving the chains.

The Mustangs reach into their bag of tricks as Emma Julkowski catches the toss in the backfield before connecting with Jiselle Brown for another first down. Going into the fourth, the Mustangs trail 19-6.

The Redwings advance to the regional finals

Into the fourth, Downers Grove South looks to keep the drive alive on 4th and three. Emma Julkowski throws it to Rhianna Dudley, who is stopped short of the first by Redwing Kasey Glinn.

The Benet offense looks to capitalize after the big stop on fourth down as Ava Mersinger connects with Brooke Petty, who avoids the Mustang defenders and races down the sideline before the diving tackle by Jaila Delgado.

Later in the drive, Redwing Taylor DeCoste catches the rock and races to the outside, avoiding a Mustang defender for the touchdown. Benet leads 25-6.

Following another stop on defense, the offense is back on the field as Ava Mersinger finds Brooke Petty behind the defense before getting stopped inside the five-yard line.

A few plays later, the Ava Mersinger to Brooke Petty connection continues to impress as Petty rises up for her second touchdown of the game.

The Redwing defense puts the final stamp on the game as senior Eve Sterbenz gets the interception and races into the endzone for the pick-six.

Benet Academy gets the 37-6 victory over Downers Grove South. The Redwings advance to the regional finals, where they will take on number one seed Romeoville on Wednesday.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!