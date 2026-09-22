Benet girls golf sends their seniors out with a win

Roaring winds at River Bend Golf Club feature a Girls Catholic Athletic Conference matchup between the Benet Academy Redwings and the Saint Viator Lions. It’s senior night for the Redwings. Madelyn Maldonado, Emma Simkus, and Elena Horejs are honored as they take their last walk through their rain-soaked home course. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet gets off to a great start

On the first hole, Simkus starts her special round with a bang, draining a birdie putt from the edge of the green! Simkus goes for a 43.

The magic continues with Maldonado striping her second shot just past the flagstick. She barely misses the mark on dropping a shot herself, settling for a par.

On the fourth, Saint Viator’s Grace Berger putts from the fairway. Her ball bounces on the rough, hops onto the lip of the green, and rumbles into the cup! A smile-inducing par is a piece of Berger’s 56.

Kate Lewis of Benet has a distant look for birdie. Her try sails wide, but she nails her next putt for par. She closes with a 49.

Maldonado finds herself in an easy position for par yet again. Her fluorescent ball dives in for an even four. Maldonado shoots a 42.

The Redwings are victorious on senior night

Back in the fourth hole fairway, sophomore Lauren Gauss swings her approach shot onto the green, north of the flag. The Redwing two-puts for a par.

Still on hole four, and pars are the theme of the day, with Lion Giavanna Mucerino penciling in an even hole of her own. The sophomore finishes with a team-best 45.

Gauss once more dials up a strong wedge shot on the seventh hole, but she still has work to do. She makes this par save look routine by calmly lacing her roll into the cup. Gauss pars on seven of the nine total holes and concludes with Benet’s best round, scoring a 38.

The final hole of the afternoon features Elena Horejs soaring her par-three tee shot onto the landing zone. She taps in a bogey to close out her round, shooting a 46.

The Benet Academy Redwings leave their home course victorious one last time in the 2026 regular season, taking down the Saint Viator Lions 169-228.

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