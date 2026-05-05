Benet girls lacrosse storms past Sandburg on Senior Night

Benet Academy girls lacrosse hosts the traveling D230 United Eagles at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. Due to lightning and rain, the start time was delayed by about 45 minutes, prompting the girls to play a 36-minute game with a running clock. However, this didn’t stop Redwing seniors and their families from meeting together during the delay, as the scheduled Senior Night festivities were postponed to a later date. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet takes an early lead

The Redwing offense looks to start fast and does so as Madison Timmons secures the opening goal within two minutes of play, as the Redwings strike first.

The Benet offense keeps rolling as it’s the senior-to-senior connection; Claire O’Brien connects with Peyton Boatwright to extend the lead.

The D230 United offense responds quickly as they get points on the board as Ellery Dyra secures their opening goal of tonight’s game, trailing 2-1

Tierra Hammock takes the D230 defense coast to coast before securing another Redwing goal. Benet leads 3-1 with less than 29 minutes left in play.

D230 attempts to stop the Redwing offense but sets up O’Brien for free positioning. She connects for another Redwing goal to go up by three.

The Redwings nail down the victory

The Benet offense attempts to keep the goals coming; however, the shot is denied by goalie Lilly Lewis to keep her team in the game.

D230 sends the Redwings to the line for another free positioning opportunity. This time, it’s Maggie Ronek for the score. Benet leads 5-1 with less than 20 minutes remaining.

The Eagles score before the halftime switch and look to pull even closer. Dyra secures another goal for the Eagle offense. D230 trails 5-3 to get right back into the game.

But Claire O’Brien decides to put things out of reach. The senior scores back-to-back goals for the dagger. Benet defeats D230 United 8-3 for a Senior Night victory. The Redwings remain at home as they take on Saint Ignatius for their next matchup, with the postseason just around the corner.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!