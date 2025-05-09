Benet girls soccer secures ESCC title with senior night victory over Montini

It’s Senior Night for Benet girls soccer, where the Redwings aim to stay unbeaten in conference play and lock up the ESCC title against the Montini Catholic Broncos. Benet enters the match after a pair of tough one-goal losses to Lyons and South Elgin, while Montini fell to Aurora Central Catholic by one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings soar out to a 3-0 lead at the break

Benet looks to start Senior Night with a spark as senior Chloe Sentman finds Eleanor Mahan, who sends a cross into the box. However, Bronco goalie Gianna Langert cuts it off, keeping the game scoreless just three minutes in.

Mahan continues to attack down the right wing, beating two defenders on the dribble. She then slices a pass through two more Broncos to Natalie Grover, who finds the back of the net! Benet jumps ahead 1-0.

The Redwings dominate possession. Audrey Eiseman drives at the Bronco defense before passing off to freshman Victoria Polanco. Polanco weaves through multiple defenders and fires a leaning cross-body shot into the net. Redwings lead 2-0.

Just 90 seconds later, Keira Stone takes matters into her own hands, sneaking a shot into the bottom right corner to make it 3-0 at the break. The Redwings’ defense is airtight, allowing zero shots on goal in the first half.

Allison Perrino scores, and Grover adds another to lift Benet girls soccer past Montini

Benet picks up right where they left off. Senior Allison Perrino attacks down the left side, weaves through the entire Montini defense, and scores far post to make it 4-0 Redwings.

Grover would add another goal later on, as Benet Academy clinches the ESCC title with the 5-0 W against Montini. The Redwings will face Plainfield Central in the Regional Semifinals on May 20!