Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 12.08.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball welcomes Metea Valley to its home court where the Warriors get the win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Fresh off a 60-56 overtime victory over Naperville Central, the Waubonsie Valley girls are back in action as they welcome Metea Valley to their home court. Last season, the Warriors got the best of the Mustangs in both of their meetings.

First Quarter

Early on in the 1st, Khaliah Reid takes the handoff from Aaliyah Aranda and buries the three. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball is up 7-5.

Moments later, Reese Valha gets by her defender, passes up court, where Maggie Erdman finishes the layup to tie the game up at 9.

Later on, Sreehi Duggirala catches the ball in the corner, finds an open spot in the mid-range and sinks the jumper. This one knots the game up at 15 with 2 minutes to go.

With time dwindling in the quarter, Taylor Curry finds Arianna Garcia-Evans on the wing and she finds nothing but net. It’s 18-15 at the end of 1.

Second Quarter

In the beginning of the second quarter, Mporokoso misses the three, Aaliyah Aranda snags the offensive rebound and gives Mporokoso another attempt and she cashes in. This one extends the lead to nine.

Now with under two minutes left in the half, the Warriors continue to fight for extra possessions. Mporokoso corrals the rebound, attacks the baseline, and dumps it off to Curry for the easy two. The lead has now ballooned to 43-19.

In the closing moments of the half, Mporokoso cuts backdoor and just misses the lay in, but Lily Newton is there to clean it up. With that, the Warriors take a 48-23 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Waubonsie carries the momentum into the second half. This is Taylor Curry getting into the lane and splitting the defenders for the score. The Warriors are up by 27.

In the closing seconds of the third, Khaliah Reid draws the defender from the corner and kicks it to Garcia-Evans who sinks another 3 just as time expires. The Warriors go on to win by a score of 80-47.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!