Girls Basketball Naperville North vs Naperville Central 12.14.22

The Crosstown rivalry is back this time with Girls Basketball as the Huskies take on the Redhawks in an early season DVC battle. Naperville North is looking to move above .500 while Naperville Central aims to win their first conference game this season.

Huskies off to a howling start

Huskies Layla Henderson puts the Huskies on the board first as she drains a three-pointer right after tip-off.

Peyton Fenner gets the pass from Abby Drendel and finds the net from behind the arc.

Central struggled early but Freshman sensation Trinity Jones got the Redhawks first points on the night as she grabbed her own rebounds and finishes off the glass.

The Huskies forced a string of turnovers early to create a demanding lead. Henderson being the main culprit, she intercepts the pass from Callie Tumilty and finishes at the rim.

Trinity Jones pulls up from deep and sinks the three pointer to end the first quarter. Huskies lead the Redhawks 20-13.

More of the same from North.

Another Redhawk turnover falls into the hands of she handles the rock with care and takes it coast to coast finishing at the rim.

Abby Homan gets in on the act as she hits the three-pointer from the top of the key.

Homan showed she can score anywhere on the floor. After some intricate passing from the huskies she finishes inside the paint. Naperville North takes the commanding lead into the half 35-21.

Redhawks come out on the offensive

Central comes out the second half scoring, Callie Tumilty forces the turnover and gets the layup for the and one call getting her to the free throw line.

Peyton Fenner picks up where she left off as she once again nails the three.

Central continues to force the issue, this time it’s Ella Burke driving into the lane and drawing the foul, she makes the free throw to chip away at the deficit.

Redhawks stay on the attack Callie Tumility finishes in transition with the smooth Euro step as she finishes at the rim.

Henderson answered right back, scoring the banking long range two-pointer. North leads central 50-37 heading into the fourth.

North keeps on cruise control

The Huskies continued to keep their foot on the gas. Sydni Fink’s quick hands forces the turnover and finds Fenner for the easy layup.

Central finds points in as Tumilty grabs the air-ball and kicks it out to Burke who nails the three pointer from dead center.

Fink’s defending caused problems for the Redhawks all night, she put the icing on the cake forcing another turnover and finishing at the rim for the and 1.

Naperville North protects home court as they defeat archrivals Naperville Central 62-53.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!