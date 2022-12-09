Girls Bowling Naperville North vs Naperville Central 12.08.22

It’s Girls Bowling at the Fox Bowl as crosstown rivals Naperville North face Naperville Central in a DVC contest. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Game 1 – Girls Bowling of North & Central go back-and-forth.

The Huskies get off to a quick start with Anna Child, who bowls a strike. She scored a team-high 184 in game 1.

The Redhawks started strong thanks to Hannah Knafl knocking the pins right down the middle for the strike.

Lois Baek comes clutch for Naperville North as she gets the strike. She is keeping the Huskies in contention in game 1.

Kate Andersen steps up and rolls it right down the lane for the strike. Andersen bowled a 383 for the series.

Game 2 – Strikes galore for both Huskies and Redhawks.

D’Niya Little-Segers strikes down the pins to start game 2. She bowled an impressive 423 on the night.

Anna’s sister Ellie child gets it done between the lanes getting the strike. She bowled 431 for the Huskies in the series.

Redhawks Skye Sanford her roll bends down the lane and knocks down the pins for the strike. Sanford bowled a team-best 445 for Central.

Game 3 – Central edges out North in the end.

Huskies Aliesah Romero gets the nice spare for North. She bowled a 353 for the series.

Maddie Davila gets a strike in game 3 for the Redhawks. Central is off to a strong start in game 3.

North’s Ava Weishaar strike kept the crosstown classic a close contest. She bowled a 346 on the night for the Huskies.

Teresa Duffrin comes in clutch as she had three straight strikes in her last bowl to seal the victory

The Redhawks outlasted the Huskies, who made a comeback in game 3. They win 2133 to 2009.

