Metea rolls past Waubonsie in girls bowling

Metea rolls past Waubonsie in this girls' bowling faceoff! This is a battle of the Valleys with the Waubonsie Valley Warriors and the Metea Valley Mustangs traveling to Parkside Lanes for this evening's faceoff. The Mustangs have a chance to keep their undefeated streak alive with a road win tonight, after their victory against Willowbrook. The Warriors will have to fight to upset the Mustangs if they want to bring their undefeated streak to a halt tonight.

Mustangs start strong, but Warriors keep it competitive

The Mustangs start hot on Emma Parli’s throw attempt, where she pulls out Metea Valley’s first strike of the night

The Warriors are quick to respond with a strike of their own as Sam Skurka connects with all 10 pins, setting the tone early for the Warriors. Skurka is the Warriors’ top bowler of the match, finishing with 576.

Here, Megan Rinkenberger secures another strike for the Warriors, dampening the Mustang momentum and keeping up the fight.

Emerson Schwartz follows suit behind Rinkenberger, locking in at the lanes for another Warrior strike. Schwartz would finish the night with 476 points.

Shannon Lynch closes out game one with a strike, and despite the Warriors’ efforts, the Mustangs take it 924-827.

The Mustangs build off of that heat into game two as Gray Parli looks for the strike and comes up just short. She secures the spare as her sister secures the high five.

Metea rolls past Waubonsie as Mya Moore has a near-perfect game

The second game is being dominated by the Mustangs’ Mya Moore, who worked her way to a perfect match, landing strike after strike for the Metea Valley, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.

On Moore’s next throw attempt, she’s bowling for a perfect game, but unfortunately comes up just shy. Moore finishes strong, completing the spare attempt and is the night’s leading bowler, finishing game two with 275 points and earning a total score of 684.

Lynch is picking up where Moore left off in game two as she opens the third and final game with a stellar strike.

The Warriors hit back as Mae McInerney’s toss is just one pin shy of the strike. McInerney finishes the night strong with 436.

Skurka connects with all 10 pins here, but despite the Warriors’ comeback efforts, the Mustangs emerge victorious with a final score of 2681-2396. The Warriors are on the road next, for the J-Hawk Invite this Saturday at Cherry Bowl. The Mustangs’ next home matchup is on December 10th at the Fox Bowl against Neuqua Valley.

