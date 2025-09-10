We’re at White Eagle Country Club in Naperville for girls’ golf as Neuqua Valley goes up against Metea Valley. Metea was able to pull ahead of Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North in a triangular victory at on the green at Springbrook Golf Course earlier this season. The Wildcats won the DVC championship in 2024 and have a shot here to buckle the Mustangs momentum this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Maya Shah, Oyuhai Sereenen and Ellie Rogers drive strong and sink shots for par

We have a shotgun start to the play and beginning at hole 6 is Maya Shah of Metea Valley. She strikes near the green for a possible birdie shot, and is just short. She then sinks an impressively long put for a par 5.

Sticking with Shah over to hole 7 as she swings a solid drive toward the green. The drive takes her to a par on the hole and an overall score of 39 for the day.

Over now to hole 8 with Metea’s Oyuhai Sereenen. It’s a great drive over the water and onto the green. Sereenen with a birdie attempt, puts down a powerful putt, but it doesn’t find the hole. The sophomore sinks her next shot into the cup and finishes the hole with a par 3.

Up next is Neuqua Valley’s Ellie Rogers who sends an impressive drive onto the green where she nearly makes it in the hole. Now Rogers taking advantage of the great drive with a birdie shot attempt, that stops just short, as she secures a par. Rogers ends the day with an overall score of 57.

The Mustangs and the Widlcats continue to battle on hole 8

Freshman Vivienne Steger of Neuqua Valley plays hole 8 from the edge of the green for a long shot birdie. It’s a stellar swing from Steger that brushes just against the cup. Steger follows up by putting for par as she ends the day with an overall score of 44.

Back to the Mustangs on hole 8 and it’s Jieni Li, landing her drive on the green close to the pin. Li takes a swing for a birdie and sends the ball close to the cup. The Mustang secures a par on the following stroke and an overall score of 60 for the day.

Neuqua swings strong, but Metea golf claims victory at the green

Let’s go to the green of hole 5 where Aditi Reddy of Neuqua Valley, is within striking distance of a birdie. The swing is just shy and Reddy locks in a par. The Wildcat has an overall score for the day of 50. As play comes to an end Metea Valley walks away with a victory over Neuqua Valley, with a final overall score of 172-193.

