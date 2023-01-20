Metea Valley knock down Naperville North on senior night

It’s a DVC matchup in girls bowling as Naperville North takes on Metea Valley on senior night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

North and Metea are both off to a hot start .

We start with Anna Child for the Huskies as she starts game one with a strike. Child goes on to bowl a 410 for the series.

Here for the Mustangs is Helena Garcia as she knocks down the 2-pin spare and scores a team-best 162 in game 1.

Huskies Erica Zambrano shows up on senior night as she goes straight down the lane for the strike.

Metea Valley’s Shelly Hess helps the Mustangs take game one with this strike as it curves back to the center pin.

North and Metea continue to battle in game two.

Hess finds her stroke in game two as she knocks down another strike to extend the Mustangs’ lead.

Aliesah Romero knocks down the rest of the pins to earn the spare and comes through with the senior night energy.

Another husky senior having a big night is Kendall Ingstrup, as she gets a strike knocking down every pin in sight.

Metea’s Jade Williams gets the strike to bowl a score of 151 in game 2.

Metea takes game three despite North’s efforts .

Moriah Greenwood for the Mustangs starts the final game with this impressive bowl as the strike helps her score. A team-high score of 181 for game three.

Kendall Ingstrup has the game of her life as she hits four strikes in a row, scoring a team-high 187.

Huskies Ellie Connor finishes strong on this bowl knocking down the 2-pin spare.

Metea takes home the victory as Nilaya Badam tips over all the bins with this bowl.

The Mustangs win the matchup against Huskies as they aim to claim the DVC title.

