Metea Valley wins their second straight girls soccer DVC title after taking down Naperville Central

It's time for what has become the girls soccer DVC championship and it's Naperville Central and Metea Valley battling it out for a second straight season. The Mustangs comes in with a 4-0 conference record and 14-0-3 record overall, while Central is 3-1 in DVC play. For the Hawks a win would force a three way tie for first place with Central, Metea and Naperville North.

Strong defense early on by both teams

Mustangs hope to strike early with a cross kick but the ball finds the hands of Redhawk goalie Erin Hackett who saves it just in the nick of time.

The Redhawks try to reward the effort going the other way but Megan Norkett’s kick goes too high over the net.

Metea tries again with Tyra King dribbling towards the goal, but Ella Burke knocks it away. Neither team can break through early on.

Redhawks are looking for a way to score but Alyssa Gluting for Metea Valley says, “Oh no you don’t!” Zeros remain on the scoreboard going into the break.

In the second half Lauren Thorne tries to find Bella Brozek but Alyssa Parilli and a swarm of black jerseys deny entry and clear the zone.

The scoring fest begins in the second half

This time around the Hawks finally found their groove. Brozek assists to Lauren Thorne and the senior scores to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Lucy Burk looks for the equalizer for the Mustangs and strikes that ball into the goal to tie this game up at 1-1.

Can Central take the lead back? Thorne tries for another goal but it sails off target.

Game changing penalty helps Metea Valley

Mustangs go the other way and Burk is fouled which means it’s time for a penalty kick. Tyra King is the one taking the shot and she scores to put Metea Valley in front for the first time tonight at 2-1.

Redhawks with one last chance as Taylor Walk shoots for the tie but Gluting makes another save to shut the door.

For a second straight season Metea Valley is the girls soccer DVC champions after a 2-1 win over Naperville Central. To add more excitement the defending 3A State champs hold the one seed in the East Aurora sectional as postseason starts next week.