Naperville Central girls swimming defeats Metea for third straight DVC win

Metea Valley and Naperville Central girls swimming meet up for a DVC matchup. The Mustangs are celebrating senior night at Central due to pool problems at Metea Valley. The Mustangs fell to North by just eight points last week, while the Redhawks beat DeKalb by over a hundred. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls swimming opens the DVC contest with wins in the 200-yard events

We go to the 200’s with the 200-yard freestyle. Redhawk Avery Meisenheimer who is swimming in lane 5 is picking up speed right next to Mustang Molly Schalk in lane 6. Meisenheimer is the one with the most speed in this race, as she finishes in first with a time of 2:02.57.

The 200-yard events continue with the 200 IM. Both sides get off to a nice close start, however it ends with Redhawk Natalie Vogel stretching out to the finish line with a time of 2:17.51. This follows up with Mustang Ellen Chua coming in about 2 seconds behind.

The shortest event of the night is the 50-yard freestyle. Redhawks Alexa Goldstone and Lauren Eschmeyer get off to a fast start. The two swimmers are neck and neck in the last stretch, but it’s Goldstone who takes home the gold in this event with a time of 25.74 secs.

The next event is the 100 Yard Butterfly, Redhawk Lauren Eschmeyer who is in lane 5 swims away with a good start. In the end, Eschmeyer keeps the pace, finishing the event at 59.61 secs.

Swimming forward is the 100-yard Freestyle. In lane 5 is Redhawk Shannon Hsu swimming in between Mustangs Isabelle Leofanti and Addison Bludgen. However, Alexa Goldstone comes in swimming with speed, but it’s Hsu who stretches out the last few meters with enough speed to win the event with a time of 55.75 secs.

Central wins third straight DVC contest

The 100’s are still going with the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Getting off to a good start is Lillian Witte of Metea Valley and Naperville Central’s Natalie Vogel. Vogel comes in at the end of the event with a time of 1:11.16 secs.

The final event of the night is the 400 Yard Freestyle. Redhawks Meisenheimer and Anna Zenow are swimming along with Mustangs Rachel Carter and Schalk to get the event started. In the end, it’s Meisenheimer, Goldstone, Hsu, and Eschmeyer coming in to close the event with a time of 3:49.79. Naperville Central comes out on top with the Redhawks winning it by a score of 129 to 55.