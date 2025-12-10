Naperville Central secures victory over Neuqua Valley girls basketball

Naperville Central secures victory in this showdown, as we welcome you back to another action-packed girls’ basketball match. Neuqua Valley travels to Naperville Central for an early DVC faceoff. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Opening quarter sees multiple three-point shots

Starting the evening with a strong play as Taylor Dobry secures the three from beyond the arc, putting Neuqua Valley on the scoreboard. Erin Hackett fires back with a 3-pointer of her own to put the pressure on Neuqua Valley.

It’s immediately followed with a layup from Trinity Jones, securing the 2 for Naperville Central, putting the score at 5 to 3 in favor of the Redhawks.

Closing out the first quarter with a buzzer-beater by Emerson McManis, with a strong end to Q1 for Neuqua Valley. Naperville Central starts quarter two strong as Collette Mclnerney sinks a shot from downtown.

Neuqua Valley responds as Taylor Dobry secures a stellar three-pointer. Nalia Clifford ends the second quarter with a layup, putting the score at 38-29 with Naperville Central having a strong lead.

Naperville Central secures victory handily over Neuqua Valley

Erin Hackett comes out of the gate with a shot from downtown, continuing Naperville Central’s dominance on the court.

Michayla Stone passes the ball to Dobry, who attacks the Redhawk defense for the tough layup.

Nalia Clifford, looking for a spark, lays it in for another Wildcat two on the board.

Naperville Central, looking to secure the win, ends the third strong as Trinity Jones lays it in and continues that momentum into the fourth quarter with another layup.

Naperville Central brought their A game tonight, securing a 73-45 lead and crushing their 5th win of the season over Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!