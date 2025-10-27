Naperville North secures the girls swimming DVC Championship

Naperville North secures a title, as it’s championship season at their home turf, as the Huskies host the five other conference programs in the girls swimming DVC championships. There are many talented swimmers throughout the DVC, but only one team can hold up the trophy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley claims the 200-yard freestyle

Starting with the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle, as Carolina Piater from Neuqua Valley has a slight advantage, with Husky Abby Pobozny looking to close the gap in the next lane over. After extending her lead, the Wildcat is the first to reach the wall, with Pobozny finishing in second place. Redhawk Avery Meisenheimer finishes in third place.

Moving on to the shortest race of the day, the 50 free. It’s an intense race for first between Warrior Anna Honchurak and the other Wildcat twin, Sofia Piater. Honchurak gets the first-place finish, as Sofia Piater gets the second-place finish. Tasha Mantel from Naperville North takes third. Olivia Linduska from Metea Valley takes fifth.

Into the first heat of the 100-yard butterfly, as North’s Sofia Oliveira and Neuqua’s Taylor Tuch are out in front with Central’s Emma Lauzen and Neuqua’s Ava Wallin a split second behind. As the race continues, Oliveira and Lauzen are out in front as the Husky gets the first-place in the heat with a time that earns fourth place overall. In the next heat, it’s Abbey Brown from Waubonsie Valley holding off Sofie Rutkowski and teammate Mirabelle LeCoursiere for the win.

Another intense race in the 100-yard freestyle. Husky freshman Laney Lund and Warrior senior Anna Honcharuk are out in front. Going down to the wire, Laney Lund finishes in first. Even though it’s a runner-up finish, Honcharuk sets a new school record in the event. Finishing in third place is Neuqua’s Carolina Piater.

Naperville North secures the DVC Championship

In the 200-yard free relay, North’s Tasha Mantel gets off to a fast start while Neuqua’s Taylor Tuch and Warrior Malini Madiman are not far behind. Nearing the end of the race, Katelyn Vonnahme from North gets the first-place finish for the Huskies. Tuch, Satlak, and the Piater twins finish in second place for the Wildcats, while Waubonsie’s top team finishes in third place. Mantel also wins the 100-yard breaststroke for the Huskies.

The final race of the night, the 400-yard free relay. North’s Laney Lund is off to a strong start as the Huskies look to finish the night with another relay win. The strong start helps Husky anchor leg, Katelyn Vonnahme, secure the first-place finish. Neuqua finishes in second place with strong performances from Tuch, Bree Pepping, Carolina, and Sofia Piater.

Naperville North girls’ swimming secures the DVC Championship with 289 total points. Waubonsie Valley finishes in second place with 256 points, and Neuqua finishes in third with 252.50 points.

