Neuqua Valley girls volleyball triumphs over Naperville North for the final regular-season matchup

Welcome back to a girls' volleyball showdown. Tonight is the final regular-season matchup for the Neuqua Valley Wildcats, hosting the Naperville North Huskies. These two teams have already squared off in the regular season, with the Huskies defeating the Wildcats, but both teams are eager to win this last regular-season matchup before playoff contention begins.

Set one is a tight race all the way to 25

Naperville North starts off hot in set one as they quickly jump to a 4-1 lead with a kill by Emma Chang and a well-placed ace from Elle Smith.

After the quick start, the Huskies and the Wildcats alternate points until Wildcat Ella Cole picks up back-to-back kills for Neuqua. The blue and gold begin to pull away from the blue and orange with a 15-11 lead.

Naperville North doesn’t stop fighting, though, as Chang scores another big swing to a point for the Huskies. They trail 16-12.

Huskies down by three for their final opportunity to stay alive in the first set, but it’s Alexandra Durkin with an Ace to take the set, one win for the Wildcats 25-21.

The Huskies claim momentum early in the second set with kills from Grace Anderson and Jessica Dickow to for a big push to fight back against Neuqua. Chang follows suit with an ace, and Naperville North is off to an 8-1 lead at the start of set 2. Now the Wildcats fight back with an ace from Erin Ulger and a quick kill from Tatum Kelly, but there’s more ground to cover as Neuqua trails 5-10.

Despite the Wildcats’ comeback efforts, Jessica Dickow slams it down for the kill, and with that, it’s the Huskies who take the second set 25-22.

The Wildcats are now aggressively pushing to get back on top and start the final set strong, as Skyla Scherer delivers back-to-back aces for Neuqua, securing a 5-2 Neuqua Valley lead.

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball triumphs over the Naperville North

The Huskies maintain their composure as Karolina Bilvinaite passes it to Anderson, who secures the point. On the following serve, Tatum Kelly ends the rally with a behind-the-back tip, setting the tone for the remainder of the final set.

Final opportunity for the Huskies off the serve as they send the ball back over the net, but it’s Wildcat Ariana Owiti ending the rally. Neuqua Valley girls volleyball triumphs over Naperville North in the third set 25-15, securing their final regular-season win before playoff contention.

