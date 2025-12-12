Neuqua Valley scores first 2025 DVC win against Metea Valley in girls basketball

Neuqua Valley scores first DVC win against Metea Valley girls’ basketball. The Mustangs are on a two-game win streak after a stretch of playing on their home turf. Now they’re on the road to face Neuqua Valley, who’s looking to end a three-game losing streak. The winner of tonight’s matchup will pick up their first DVC win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nalia Clifford’s stellar performance gives the Wildcats an early lead

Early on, it’s the Nalia Clifford show for Neuqua. Up 6-5, Metea looks to score, but the defense clamps down. The pass is to Haylie Wisch, but she coughs it up right to Clifford. With one player to beat, Clifford races down the other way and puts in the lay-up to make it 8-5 Neuqua after one.

In the second quarter, with the same score, Neuqua opens the passing game to Cliffor,d who surges through the middle. With four defenders around her, she puts in another lay-up to double Neuqua’s advantage.

On the next Neuqua possession, the Wildcats passing game continues to shine, as the ball finds its way to Clifford, who’s all alone on the right side. She sinks in the long three-pointer shot as Neuqua continues to roll away in the second.

The Mustangs look to counter, but the Cats defense stops them again. This time, Kisch has the ball ripped away by Emerson McManis, and she takes it the other way. She gets the pass to Vlera Maliqi, who shoots from beyond the line, sinking in the tre-ball. The Cats go on an 8-0 run to start the second.

Neuqua Valley scores first DVC win of the season

Clifford and the offense go for another play, this time Maliqi looks to shoot but passes back to Clifford. She takes it herself and floats in the one-handed layup to make the score 27–11, Neuqua.

The defense continues to perform as Metea’s pass is deflected and claimed by Alexis May. She sends a long pass to Clifford, who’s all alone, and puts in another lay-up to open a 20-point lead for Neuqua.

Also joining in is Taylor Dobry as the ball finds its way to her under the net. With two defenders on her, she puts in an impressive underhand lay-up as Neuqua takes a 20-plus point lead at halftime.

Metea tries to rally with Jailyn Cutts. She gets the ball and looks to shoot, but eventually takes it herself, slicing past the Cats defense. She secures the shot in the basket and receives an and-one as the Mustangs close the gap.

The Mustangs get the ball back, and the long pass is to Cutts, who makes a nice one-handed snag. Cutts takes it herself and scores another basket as Metea tries to answer back.

But the Wildcats put the game out of reach, as Cutts’ pass for Alexa Augustus is intercepted by Alexis May. Her shot goes off the backboard, but the rebound is made by Clifford. She finds Dobry all alone in front of her, who sinks in another tre-ball from downtown. Neuqua Valley cruises to a 52-28 win over Metea Valley to claim their first DVC win of the year. Both teams travel on the road Saturday, with Neuqua facing Plainfield North and Metea playing Bartlett.

