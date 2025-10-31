Oswego High School wins Regional Championship against Neuqua Valley girls volleyball in two sets

Oswego High School wins their showdown earlier in play and now faces Neuqua Valley. Neuqua is on the court of Plainfield South once again facing the Panthers, but this time it’s the Oswego High School Panthers, in a battle for the Regional Championship. The Wildcats are coming off their two-set win against Plainfield South earlier this week, and the Panthers enter tonight’s match also riding high from a two-set victory against Plainfield East. It’s anyone’s game, so let’s start off the play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley starts behind but comes back to gain the lead in the first set

Oswego takes an early lead to start things off. Neuqua Valley gets the ball back for Erin Ulger’s serve, and it’s an ace for the Wildcats to get momentum on their side! Neuqua trails 5-7.

Alexandra Durkin now serves for Neuqua, and it’s received by Ammecy Ray, set by Kimmie Reichard, for a big kill by Maya Norlin! Oswego now leads 9-6.

Oswego is ahead by 7 points with Riley Bell serving. Alexendra Durkin passes for Neuqua ,and the ball is sent over by Ari Owiti. Oswego sends the ball back, and it goes just over the net, setting up Wildcat setter Tatum Kelly for a big block and a Neuqua Valley point. Neuqua trails 6-12 in the first set but keeps fighting.

Oswego serves, and the pass leaves another opening for Kelly, who perfectly places a tip to secure another point for Neuqua Valley, who now trail by just four points.

Ray sends the serve over and the Wildcats get a handle on it to send back a free ball. Ray sends it to Reichard, it goes to the outside for a tip, then the rally continues for another outside setup and a huge kill from Oswego’s Hannah Herrick. Oswego has a big lead, 21-12.

Despite the Panthers’ lead, the Wildcats keep fighting. Skyla Scherer passes to Kelly for a great middle attack by Addison Frisby for another Neuqua Valley score!

Ulger serving again for the Wildcats, and it’s a great receive by Avery Borowkski, into Reichard’s set and another Herrick attack, to secure the Panther point. Oswego goes on to win the first 25-13.

Gilio and Herrick establish Oswego’s front row early in the second set

It’s the start of set two, with Kelly serving for the Wildcats. The ball goes to Oswego’s outside and then straight down the line for a huge swing by Sara Gilio on the very first point of the second set. The Panthers establish dominance.

Now Oswego’s Amelia Mosley serves to Neuqua’s Durkin, who goes right back up for the attack. Blue and orange keep it alive, but can’t send it back, and it’s a Wildcat point for their own early momentum in set two. Neuqua is down by one.

Later on, Mosley serves again for the Panthers. Annamaria Aldea receives, then Kelly sends it to Seanna Larbi for an aggressive tip into the block to end the rally and get the ball back, and Neuqua Valley now leads 12-11!

Ray serves, Aldea passes, then Kelly and Durkin send it into Panther territory. For a setup to a Norlin attack! Scherer with a great pass and the Widlcats send back a free ball. Oswego trying to take advantage with an outside run from Herrick, but it’s another great up from Scherer, and Aldea sets up a Durking swing. It’s passed Borowkski and sent to Herrick again, to end the rally with a fantastic swing to the back line. Panthers have the energy as they claim the lead 15-14.

Panther’s Ray has a great serving run late game, and she sends it over again. As Neuqua sends the ball back, Reichard with another set up to Herrick, and it is a dominating kill straight to the floor in Wildcat territory. Oswego High School leads 22-14.

Oswego High School wins Regional Championship against Neuqua Valley

The Panthers threaten to close it out, but the Wildcats don’t give up, as Durkin serves. Borowkski’s pass sets up an outside attack. Then Aldea’s pass sets up an aggressive tip from Owiti. Another Herrick attack leads to a quick battle at the net, then it comes right back to Herrick, and she swings strong once again, to end the rally, end the set, and end the match. Oswego High School wins a two-set victory over Neuqua Valley for the Regional Championship title. Neuqua Valley ends their great season with 23 wins, and Oswego will continue their postseason play with another victory under their belts.

