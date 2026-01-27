It’s a freezing Friday night here in Naperville, but that doesn’t stop girls’ basketball from heating up. Tonight, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Metea Valley Mustangs. Mustangs come into this matchup off a victory against West Aurora, and a two-game win streak. Two key players for Waubonsie, Jailyn Cutts and Payton Giannone, are out for this evening’s contest, which may leave room for a Metea advantage. But the Warriors look to remain hot, coming off a win against Carmel, and no doubt hope to extend their streak to three with a win tonight, despite being down players. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warrior offense gets the early momentum, Garcia on defense locks it in

The Warriors win the opening tip, and Danyella Mporokoso makes a cross-court pass to Maya Pereda for the opening points of the game.

Waubonsie looks to keep the offense flowing as they display some nice ball movement before Elliana Morris connects with Mporokoso for the three-pointer, and she puts it through. The Warriors lead 6-0 early in the first.

The Mustangs work their offense however, Garcia intercepts the Metea pass and takes it in for the easy layup score, extending the Warrior lead.

Pereda keeps the momentum alive on offense as she connects with back-to-back three-pointers. The Warriors hold a commanding 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Now, Warrior defense stands tall as we open the second quarter. They force turnovers for the Mustang offense, leaving Garcia to secure the opening four points as Waubonsie Valley breezes to a strong start in quarter number two.

Waubonsie Valley breezes by Metea Valley girls basketball

Metea Valley earns their opening points of the game from Julyanna Croom at the free-throw line! The Warriors stay energized on offense as the shot attempt is no good, but Taylnn Heard dominates the offensive glass for the put-back two, and Waubonsie Valley leads 30-2 midway through the second quarter

Metea Valley fights on offense to get some momentum of their own. Aria Patel pushes the brake before locating Ashley Jenner. The shot attempt doesn’t sink, but Patel is there for the put-back score. However, the Mustangs trail 40-6 at the half.

This one would be all Waubonsie as Heard connects with Mporokoso for the wide-open layup to open the second half. With play like that, Waubonsie Valley breezes by Metea 78-11. The Warriors stay at home as they take on Bolingbrook for their next game, and the Mustangs are home for their next contest against Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!