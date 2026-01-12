Waubonsie Valley knocks down Neuqua Valley in girls bowling showdown

Waubonsie Valley hopes to knock down crosstown rival Nequa Valley in this girls’ bowling showdown from Parkside Lanes! This is the first girls’ bowling crosstown matchup for the Warriors and the Wildcats in 2026, and both schools are entering tonight hoping to not only take down their rival but claim another crucial DVC victory as the bowling season heads toward its end. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Edwards and Skurka start the night with dueling strikes

Starting off the night is Chanel Edwards with Neuqua Valley, who locks in a stellar strike for the Wildcats!

Now Sam Skurka bowls for Waubsonie, and she knocks down all ten pins as well for her own strong start to the night.

Edwards retaliates by continuing to perform for the Widlcats as she secures the spare. While Skurka stays a pin ahead by claiming another strike.

Another fantastic Wildcat spare from Aniya Emerson to keep the fight going in game one.

The Warriors knock down ten more pins as Mae McInerney walks away with a strike, followed by Emnerson Schwartz claiming ten pins for the Warriors. Another stellar Warrior showing here as Waubonsie Valley’s Lily Elsea puts a strike on the board for her team.

Now Edwards bowls again for Neuqua to lock in a strike and a spare and claim a series total of 581 for the night. Edwards secures the top-performing spot for Neuqua Valley, with a fantastic showing!

However, game one goes to Waubonsie Valley with a score of 919-657. That doens’t stop Wildcat Julia Wolfram from claiming a spare of her own off of split pins!

Megan Rickenberg throws down for Waubonsie Valley, and that’s another strike for the Warriors, followed by a great spare from Rickenberg’s teammate Ellie Caroll.

Wolfram is bowling again for Neuqua, and this time she secures the strike! Meanwhile Warriors lock in two spares with two great throws from Elsea, who goes on to become Waubonsie Valley’s top performer of the night with a final series of 588.

Waubonsie Valley knocks down victory in game two with a score of 927 to Neuqua Valley’s 796.

Waubonsie Valley knocks down Neuqua Valley for the crosstown rivalry win

The Wildcats keep fighting and keep performing, seen here with another strong strike from Wolfram.

Rickenberger secures the strike for Waubonsie, and Carroll picks up the spare. Meanwhile, Wildcat Aniya Emerson knocks down all ten for Neuqua, and so does her teammate Ayushree Pitre.

Schwartz rolls another strike to keep Waubonsie ahead and Rickenberger follows suit with one more strike on the board as well.

But Neuqua Valley has the Wolfram team on their side, with Lyla scoring a strike and Julia following in Lyla’s footsteps to keep Neuqua competitive as the end of the match approaches.

Waubonsie Valley will claim victory, though, as McInerney puts one more strike on the board for the Warriors. Game three goes to Waubonsie, 909-732. With that the Warriors overpower the Wildcats to triumph over their crosstown rivals with a final pin count of 2755-2185.

