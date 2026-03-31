Waubonsie Valley softball gets close victory over Geneva

It’s time to hit the softball diamond as the Geneva Vikings host a spring break showdown against Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors came off with a 4-3 win over Bartlett last Friday, while Geneva fell to Yorkville 14-1 the same day. Let’s play ball! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie takes command early

The top of the first sees Waubonsie Valley bringing the bats. Grace Riggs hits a line drive single to center field that sends Alyssa Tukker to third base. Sam Hughes is at the plate and hits to center field, where Jillian Bultmann jumps for the catch. Tukker runs home, putting the Warriors on the board 1-0.

With two outs, Avery Gage hits a hard ground ball that sends Grace Riggs to home plate, extending Waubonsie Valley’s lead 2-0.

Molly Quinn starts today’s game for the Warriors, and she gets Summer Ayersman to strike out swinging in the bottom of the first.

Geneva gets back in

In the 2nd inning, Waubonsie’s Mila Haskins hits a line drive to center field, but Viking center fielder Bultmann runs in for the catch. The Inning continues with Marissa Leaf, hitting a fly ball to deep left field, resulting in a double for the Warriors.

Next up to bat is Alyssa Tukker. She hits a single to shallow center field as Marissa Leaf runs home. However, Geneva’s catcher, Macy Sabo, gets the catch from Bultmann to stop the Warrior run from scoring.

Geneva’s Clara Lyons goes to work in the bottom of the third, and she sends a double to right field, bringing Jillian Bultmann to home plate. Kylie Gates advances towards home, but Avery Gage tags her out. Waubonsie maintains its two-run lead.

Summer Ayersman swings a single into left-center field, sending Clara Lyons home, tying the game at two apiece. In need of a punchout, Molly Quinn closes the third inning by striking out Avery Edison.

The Warriors hold on for victory

Jumping ahead to the 5th inning, Sam Hughes hits a clean single on a line drive to center field, sending Grace Riggs and Alyssa Tukker to home plate. Waubonsie goes up in front, 4-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, Clara Lyons pops one up to the outfield, and Grace Riggs travels to right field for the catch. With two outs now, Molly Quinn’s pitch skids off the ground and past the backstop, resulting in Jillian Bultmann running home. Megan O’Connor is still at the plate with a full count, and Quinn throws in the last pitch to strike her out.

Down to their final out, Geneva tries to tie it up in the bottom of the 7th. Kylie Gates hits to Marissa Leaf at shortstop, who fields it and throws the ball to Sam Hughes in time, closing out the game. It was a hard-fought victory for Waubonsie Valley, as they took home a close win over Geneva, 4-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!