Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso secures first place in girls DVC Diving Championship

Waubonsie Valley's Lucia Caruso secures victory, but not before all local athletes head to the diving boards for the girls' DVC Diving Championship at Naperville Central High School. Four of the Naperville area high schools are competing in this year's DVC championship for a competitive turnout. Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, and Waubonsie Valley all want to walk away with the top spot, so let's start the competition.

Four local schools compete, and all have strong showings

First diver of the night is Neuqua Valley’s Gabi Ursu with the inward one and a half somersault tuck. The dive she performs earns her 36.5 and placement in the top 2 with an overall score of 429.40.

Now on the board performing the Inward Dive Tuck is Naperville North’s Kate Ahlfield. The Huskie tallies a 29.5 for her performance and an overall score of 256.60.

Another Huskie here as Madi Moungey performs the forward one-and-a-half somersault pike. This dive scores her a straight 6, ending the day with an over score of 311.35.

Waubonsie Valley’s turn now as Ella Buchenhauer performs the back dive straight. Buchenhauer secures a 31 for this maneuver, ending the day with an overall score of 339.20.

Going back to the Wildcats, it’s Charlotte Anderson performing the forward one pike. Anderson earned herself a score of 33 for this dive, placing in the top 5, with an overall score of 334.65.

Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso dives to the top spot

Flying over to the Redhawks with Anna Lazovski performing the back one somersault straight. Lazovski lands a score of 31.5 and takes 4th place with an overall total of 341.55.

Another Redhawk on the board, and it’s Reese Henige performing the back dive straight. Henige scores a 32 with that dive, placing 3rd for an overall score of 345.10.

The final diver of the night is Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso, performing the forward one and a half somersault pike. Caruso secured a fantastic score of 36 on the dive and claimed the top spot in the DVC with an overall score of 439.95. The divers will meet again in two weeks at Neuqua Valley High School for Sectionals on November 8th.

