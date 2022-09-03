Girls Swimming Benet Academy vs. Metea Valley 09.01.22

Metea Valley girls swimming faces Benet Academy in a non-conference matchup where the Mustangs come out on top. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Girls swimming is back. Benet Academy opens up its 2022 season on the road against Metea Valley girls swimming in a non-conference matchup.

200 Yard Medley Relay

We start this meet off with the 200-yard medley relay. It’s a tightly contested race throughout, but the group of Mustangs that include Halle Reifsnyder, Kyra Henkle, Amanda Schmitt, and Allison Leslie pull away at the end to win the race.

200 Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. Clare Donnelly goes into the race as the favorite, and she shows why finishing in first with a time of 2:04.73. Seven seconds behind her is Evelyn Chua finishing in second place.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Another 200-yard race in the individual medley. This race was a close matchup between Metea’s Amanda Schmitt and Benet’s Imogen Duffy. In the end, Schmitt comes out on top by one second.

50-Yard Freestyle

Shortening the distance to 50 yards on the freestyle. Normally these races are extremely close, but Allison Leslie easily wins this one with a time of 24.84. In second place is Lainey Devine with a time of 25.99.

100-Yard Butterfly

Moving onto the 100-yard butterfly. Another close race off the bat, but two Mustangs finish out in front. Amanda Schmitt takes first, and she is closely followed by Allison Leslie.

100-Yard Freestyle

Sticking with the 100-yard races, but now with the freestyle. Lainey Devine gets Benet a much-needed victory finishing with a time of 55.50.

100-Yard Backstroke

Flipping over to the backstroke. The race comes down to the wire with three swimmers looking for first. However, it’s Marley Schroeder who barely beats out Gisele Buchar and Molly Schalk.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Finishing off the meet with the 100-yard breaststroke. Imogen Duffy finishes out in front of everyone with a time of 1:08.21. Despite the strong effort from Duffy, Benet Academy falls in the non-conference meet to Metea Valley 119-64.

