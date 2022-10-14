Girls Swimming Benet Academy vs. Oswego Co-Op 10.11.22

Benet Academy girls swimming heads to Oswego East where the Oswego Co-Op wins with a strong day in the pool. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy girls swimming heads to Oswego East where the Redwings face the Oswego Co-Op, one of the areas strongest aquatic programs. Both teams wearing pink on their caps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

200 Medley Relay

First race of the night is the 200-yard medley relay. Oswego in lane four with Benet in lane three as the backstroke starts things off. Lainey Devine going for Benet with Chloe Diner from Oswego. The Benet “B” relay group also competing in lane five with Abigail Wojcik, Carlin Kelly, Bridget Hasenauer and Maddie Baratta.

Katie Gresik in next for Oswego with the breast stroke while Imogen Duffy is close behind for BA. Molly Gonzalez takes over for Oswego with the butterfly leg as Katelyn Czarnowski dives in for Benet.

The anchor leg is the freestyle as Madi Dietz looks to hang on to the lead for Oswego against Clare Donnelly. In the end, Dietz is able to hold off the Redwings for the win at 1:54.08. Donnelly hits the wall three seconds later.

200 Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. Juliana Pignato in lane four from Oswego as Paige Malinowski from Benet takes lane three. Delaney Reilly and Ava Hutchings from Oswego in lanes six and two, respectively. Pignato is able to pull away and win by a comfortable seven seconds. Reilly finishes second while Paige Malinowski and Ava Hutchings finish in a tie for third, slapping the wall in unison. Malinowski finishes in 2nd in the 100-yard breaststroke as well.

200 Individual Medley

Now to the 200-yard individual medley. Benet features Clare Donnelly in lane three and Lainey Devine in lane five. Oswego has Kate Gresik out in front early in lane four as the butterfly starts things off. By the end of the race, Gresik has pulled away with the freestyle and wins with a time of 2:10.34. Donnelly comes in second place at 2:20.90 as Devine finishes in third. Ella Cagle from Oswego in 4th. Gresik also wins the 100-yard breaststroke later in the meet.

100 Yard Butterfly

Later in the meet, we see the 100-yard butterfly. Oswego getting a great advantage off the blocks all night. Juliana Pignato once again leading early from lane four. Imogen Duffy is next in lane three for Benet while Lainey Devine swims in lane five. Down the stretch, Pignato pulls ahead and picks up another win. Duffy in second and Devine in fourth. Julia Braun for Oswego in third.

400 Freestyle Relay

Last race of the night is the 400-yard freestyle relay. Chloe Diner off the blocks for Oswego first in lane four. She already has a pair of wins in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Imogen Duffy in first for Benet in lane three. The Oswego “B” team also swimming well in lane six with Maddie Liska, Caitlin Stoddard, Claire Nadziejko and Kennedy Grosklaus. Katie Blair goes next for Oswego followed by teammate Mya Pheneger in lane four with Maddie Baratta for Benet passing off to Carlin Kelly.

The anchor leg sees Molly Gonzalez looking to hang on to a sizeable lead for Oswego before Lainey Devine hits the water for the Redwings. At the finish, the Oswego Co-Op takes first and second place, despite a strong finish from Devine to pull Benet within a second of the runner-up spot. A strong day in the pool for Oswego as the postseason push begins in the next few weeks.

