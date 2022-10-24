Girls Swimming DVC Championship 10.22.22

The girls swimming DVC Championship is back at Neuqua Valley for the 2022 season with six schools competing for the title. Naperville North returns as defending champs, while the Wildcats head coach Jason Nifaratos shows off the school colors to keep the team spirit high. The Waubonsie Valley coaching staff using a similar strategy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley Starts with a 200 IM Win

We get off the blocks with the 200-yard Individual Medley. Neuqua Valley already off to a strong start with a win in the 200 Medley Relay. The butterfly is the first leg with Megan Furuichi from Neuqua in lane three and teammate Audrey Creaves in lane six. Kelsey Wessel in lane four from Naperville North and Juliana Russo in the green cap for Naperville Central in lane five.

At the end it’s the Wildcats finishing 1-2 with Creaves getting the wall first at 2:15.06. Russo in third and Wessel in fourth.

Amanda Schmitt Picks up a Win for Metea

Later in the meet we dive in for the 100-yard Butterfly. Metea Valley swimmer Amanda Schmitt in the middle in lane four. Teammate Emily Schalk to her right in lane three and Neuqua Valley swimmer Emily Wu near the front in lane five. Natalie Sierzanowski from Neuqua, Lauren Eschmeyer from Central and Bella Plude from Waubonsie Valley keeping pace as well.

It’s a tight race but Schmitt is able to get to the wall in under a minute at 59.07 just ahead of Wu in second place and Schalk in third. First win of the day for the Mustangs.

Naperville North Gets Another Win from Aimee DuHamel

Next up is the 100 freestyle. Aimee DuHamel from Naperville North takes the early lead off the blocks in lane four, neck and neck with Ruhee Chetan from Neuqua Valley and Sophia Hayes from Naperville Central, as well as Wildcat Anna Karubas and Avery Ball from Waubonsie.

By the end of the race, DuHamel wins the race to the wall. Chetan finishes in second and Hayes third. Second win for DuHamel who also took home the 200 freestyle medal.

Caroline Pendlay Makes it Back to Back for Naperville North in the 500 Free

Now the longest race of the day, the 500-yard freestyle. Neuqua with a pair of top competitors in Kate Pierros and Crystal Yu. Redhawks featuring Elaina Veome and Juliana Russo. However after over five minutes of racing, Caroline Pendlay from Naperville North outpaces her opponents with a win by over six seconds over Pierros and Yu. Huskies making a push for the tops of the standings.

Eden Goettsch Continues Her Strong Day

Now we jump over to the 100-yard backstroke. Naperville Central swimmer Eden Goettsch in the middle in lane four after winning the 50 yard freestyle earlier in the meet. Metea Valley with some strong swimmers in this event as well, especially Allison Leslie and Amanda Schmitt in lanes three and five. Avery Ball from Waubonsie right here in lane two. Goettsch is back in the top spot once again at the wall with a time of 58.63 seconds. Naperville Central moves into second place.

Neuqua Valley Pulls Ahead in the 100 Breaststroke

Second to last race is the 100-yard breaststroke. Ruhee Chetan from Neuqua Valley is the favorite in lane four as the Wildcats hope to strengthen their hold on first place. It’s Chetan and teammate Megan Furuichi in front at the first turn followed by Clare Shiffer from Central and Kelsey Wessel from North. Chetan is able to pull away as the race goes on to pick up the win by two seconds as NV racks up another first place finish. Shiffer in second place

Wildcats Win DVC Thanks to Relays

Neuqua Valley is able to secure the 2022 DVC girls swimming and diving championship thanks to sweeping all three relays. Here we see the 200 free which features Alice Meng, Anna Karubas, Lizzy Rosenberg and Emily Wu. Natalie Sierzanowski and Ruhee Chetan are also members of the 200 Medley and 400 free relay wins. The Wildcats celebrate the title with a team leap into the pool. Naperville Central finishes in second place while Naperville North takes third. Waubonsie Valley takes fourth place, just one point ahead of Metea Valley. DeKalb ends the meet in sixth place.