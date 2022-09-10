Girls Swimming Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 09.08.22

Neuqua Valley girls swimming takes on Naperville North in a DVC matchup where the Wildcats beat the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The swimming and diving season is in full swing as Naperville North travels down to Neuqua Valley girls swimming to take on the Wildcats in a highly-anticipated DVC matchup.

200-Yard Freestyle

We begin with the 200-yard freestyle to kick off the meet with Naperville North’s Chloe Chen pulling away from the competiton with fellow Huskie Payton Schrier coming in close second in front of Wildcats Crystal Yu, Kate Pierros, and Anika Chandola.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Next up is the 200-yard individual medley as it’s a competitive race all the way up until the last 25 yards. Naperville North’s Kelsey Wessel pulls away to get the first place finish followed by Neuqua’s Mallika Putakham and Marissa Kondrasheva.

50-Yard Freestyle

We keep it short and sweet here as Neuqua’s Anna Karubas comes out on top in the 50-yard freestyle. Behind her are Wildcats Caitlin Higgins and Lizzy Rosenburg.

100-Yard Butterfly

The action keeps on coming in the 100-yard butterfly as Naperville North standout Aimee DuHamel has a strong finish and wins the heat with close competition for second and third with Izzy Herscher and Natalie Sierzanowski.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Moving on to the 200-yard freestyle relay and this heat is highly competitive between the Wildcats and Huskies as the race comes down to the final few laps. Wildcats’ relay team of Ruhee Chetan, Lizzy Rosenberg, Anna Karubus, and Emily Wu take first followed by North’s team of Klara Gilvydis, Payton Schrier, Melissa Patterson, and Chloe Chen.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Another race that comes down to the wire is the 100-yard breaststroke. Ruhee Chetan, Megan Furuichi and Kelsey Wessel battle until the very end as it almost looks like a three-way tie. But Chetan prevails and beats her opponents by a few tenths of a second to secure the victory for Neuqua.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

We now arrive at the final act: The 400-yard freestyle relay. Huskies Melissa Patterson, Klara Gilvydis, Chloe Chen, and Aimee DuHamel go stroke for stroke with Wildcats Lizzy Rosenberg, Crystal Yu, Emily Huffine, and Anika Chandola. On the last leg, DuHamel passes Chandola to take the lead and win the race in dramatic fashion. But despite the triumphant effort, the Wildcats beat the Huskies in the end 106 to 80.

