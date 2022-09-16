Girls Swimming Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.15.22

Neuqua Valley girls swimming goes on the road to face Naperville Central where the Wildcats spoil Senior Night for the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Naperville Central Redhawks celebrate Senior Night with 21 seniors being recognized in their final home meet. They face the Neuqua Valley Wildcats who look to spoil the party.

200-Yard Freestyle

We begin the meet with the 200-yard freestyle. From the jump, Central senior Sophia Hayes has the advantage and she doesn’t look back from there. She cruises to the first place finish at 1:56.73, over six seconds ahead of Neuqua’s Kate Pierros who takes second.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Next is the 200-yard individual medley. Right away, we see two Wildcat swimmers ahead of the pack and one of them ends up finishing the race in first in Megan Furuichi. She ends with a time of 2:19.49 while her teammate Audrey Creaves is the runner-up at 2:21.84.

50-Yard Freestyle

We got the 50-yard freestyle. Another Redhawk senior in Eden Goettsch is looking to add another win for her team and she does so just narrowly beating out Wildcat Anna Karubas. Goettsch wins at 25.06.

100-Yard Butterfly

Up next is the 100-yard butterfly. It’s a very tight start to the race, but it’s Natalie Sierzanowski from Neuqua Valley girls swimming who touches the wall first in a close finish. She ends with a time of 1:01.42 and Central senior Elaina Veome is second.

500-Yard Freestyle

We move to the grueling 500-yard freestyle. Veome looking for some redemption here as she has the slight advantage early. Redhawks’ head coach Mike Adams looking on hoping for one of his girls to come through in this race. After falling slightly behind in the final lap to Emily Wu, Veome is able to come from behind for the victory in a photo finish. She finishes just 13 tenths of a second in front of Wu. What a battle and the senior is thrilled as can be.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

It’s a relay race and it’s the 200-yard freestyle relay. It’s tightly contested to begin the race, but the NV team of Ruhee Chetan, Lizzy Rosenberg, Anna Karubas, and Wu comes out on top with a time of 1:40.82. Central’s A relay team ends up in second at 1:42.03.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Finally, we have the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Wildcats look to finish the night strong and they do exactly that. The relay team with Chetan, Rosenberg, Karubas, and Wu do it again this time by an even bigger margin with a time of 3:42.24. This helps Neuqua Valley spoil Naperville Central’s Senior Night winning this one 110-76.

