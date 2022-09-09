Girls Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.08.22

Naperville Central girls swimming takes on Waubonsie Valley in the DVC opener where the Redhawks win a very competitive meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley girls swimming and diving travels to Naperville Central. This is the DVC opener and both teams look to start conference play on a strong note.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We start out with the 200-yard medley relay. The start of the race is close, but it comes down to the final lap. Waubonsie Valley’s team of Avery Ball, Amehia Selmon, Bella Plude, and Cassidy Baugh win the relay by .72 seconds ahead of Naperville Central’s team in lane 5.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. Once again, we have a tightly contested race at the start, but Ruby Meier pulls away at the end and wins the race with a time of 2:00.13. 2 seconds ahead of Central’s Reagan Fox.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Sticking with the 200-yard races, but now with the individual medley. Naperville Central is looking to win its first race of the event and Elaina Veome does just that winning with a time of 2:20.61. Finishing in 2nd place and 3 seconds behind her is Isidra Perea.

50-Yard Freestyle

We shorten the length to 50 yards with the freestyle. Like always, it’s a close race to begin with. However, Avery Ball pulls away from the pack right at the end of the race and finishes .94 seconds ahead of her teammate Colleen Quaid.

100-Yard Butterfly

The 100-yard butterfly is our next race. Starting out in front is Central’s Eden Goettsch who is closely followed by Bella Plude. Although, coming down the final lap, Plude passes Goettsch and she wins the race by .58 seconds after trailing nearly the entire time. Great comeback from the Warrior.

100-Yard Freestyle

Moving onto the 100-yard freestyle. We have a tight race here between two Warriors and one Redhawk. Lauren Eschmeyer is the Redhawk and she finishes in first place followed closely by WV’s Colleen Quaid and Cassidy Baugh.

100-Yard Backstroke

Flipping over to the backstroke, out in front at the start are two Warriors and they also finish out in front as Avery Ball gets first and Bella Plude finishes roughly a second after her for second place.

100-Yard Breaststroke

We finish the meet with the 100-yard breaststroke. This race is easily the closest of the meet as Eden Goettsch finishes in first, .33 seconds behind her is Elaina Veome, and .15 seconds behind her is Amehia Selmon. Naperville Central wins its first conference meet of the season in a very competitive one against Waubonsie Valley by a score of 100-86.

