Girls Tennis Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 09.01.22

Neuqua Valley girls tennis hosts Naperville North in the regular season opener where the Wildcats hang on for the team victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls tennis season is back with last year’s DVC champion Neuqua Valley hosting Naperville North. The Huskies won the regular season opener between the two teams a year ago and will be a top contender to dethrone the Wildcats this fall.

One Singles

Neuqua Valley with a new top singles player in freshman Sophia Chiou. She shows off her strength early on with a rocket forehand that stays in play for the point.

Naperville North junior Aaryana Parekh is back as the number one singles player for Naperville North. It was a valuable year for the Huskie to learn what it takes to compete in the area and hopes are high this season.

However on this day, the young Wildcat shows that she is ready to compete with the best in the conference right away. Chiou deals with the awkward spin and forces Parekh to a tough backhand that does not make it back over the net. Chiou takes the two set win 6-1, 6-1.

Two Singles

Aanika Parekh, the younger sister of Aaryana is competing up at two singles for North this season. She takes on Neuqua Valley junior Kendall Klimek, who also moves to number two singles.

After Klimek takes the opening set, the two volley back and forth for a bit, each player looking for the edge. Parekh then charges the net and fires a shot past her opponent for the point as it’s neck and neck in set two.

Another long volley between these two as they move around the court. Eventually, Kendall Klimek makes a great return with her backhand that crosses up Parekh. That helps the Wildcat pick up the win, 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. Dheera Prattipati gets a win at three singles for the Huskies.

Two Doubles

On to number two doubles as Isha Elandassarry and Hassini Peddu replace graduates Callie Genovese and Tiffany Cheng for Naperville North. Neuqua Valley returns Victoria Yin and Tanisha Aggarwal.

The Huskies working in the far court with a quick return that falls just out of reach for Yin, giving the point to North.

North serving once again in the far court. Victoria Yin volleying near the back line a few times until Aggarwal jumps in for a quick smash. That gets the point and helps Neuqua to a 6-3, 6-1 win.

One Doubles

One of the best doubles duos in the state return for the Huskies with sophomores Gabby Lee and Brooke Coffman hoping to build on their sectional championship. Neuqua Valley senior Emily Chiou took a tennis ball to the face early in the match, but she and new one doubles teammate Hannah Kestenberg ice it down get back on the court.

Chiou and Kestenberg were both state qualifiers as singles players in 2021, so we will see what these talented seniors can do in the doubles division to start the season. A nice volley sees Brooke Coffman track a return and send a return back over her head. But Chiou smashes the lob and shows our camera person what it feels like to get hit with a tennis ball.

Later in the first set, Hannah Kestenberg shows her power as she rips a backhand for the point.

But the Huskies regroup and late in the set, Gabby Lee unleashes a powerful smash of her own as North takes set one 6-3.

A great way to start the season with two standout teams with elite talent. Back and forth they go until Brooke Coffman sends a return home for the point. Naperville North takes the one doubles win 6-3, 6-3, but a win at number three doubles helps Neuqua Valley hang on for the 4-3 team victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!