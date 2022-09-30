Girls Tennis Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.29.22

The regular season for girls tennis is coming to a close. Naperville North travels to Waubonsie Valley for the last DVC matchup before the conference meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

One Doubles

Starting the match with one singles as Norths Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee takes on Waubonsie’s Sriya Kota and Sofia Parranto. The Warrior duo starts this one off with a point.

Later on in the first set and Brooke Coffman is up to serve and her shot is to much to handle for Kota giving the Huskie duo the 6-3 set one win.

Match point now for Lee and Coffman as Lee hits a perfectly placed backhand that drops right in front of the net giving the away duo the 6-0 set two win and the two set victory.

Two Doubles

Moving down the court to two doubles between Norths Hasini Peddu and Isha Elandassery taking on WVs Rachel Hammelman and Talya Ertas who starts this one out with an ace.

A couple of matches later and North is on set point as Hasini Peddu finds the opens court to give the Huskie duo a 7-5 set one win.

Second set now and we are tied at six matches a piece, Rachel Hammelman’s serve is good and the return goes out of bounds.

The huskie duo is looking to close out the match after some back and forth action and Isha Elandassery does just that meeting the ball at the net for the finish. Another close set ends in a 8-6 North victory.

Two Singles

Our next match is two singles between Norths Aanika Parekh and Waubonsie’s Richa Kapoor. Starting the match on the front foot is Parekh picking up an early point.

We continue the action with a long rally that eventually ends when Parekh can’t return the ball giving Kapoor the 6-4 set one win.

Finishing off the match in two sets would be Waubonsie’s Richa Kapoor who wins set two by a 6-3 score line and she wins the match in two sets.

One Singles

The last matchup of the afternoon is one singles. Norths Aaryana Parekh is facing off against WVs Isha Srinivasan who starts this match off with a 6-4 set one win.

However, rallying back in the second set would be Aaryana Parekh who takes set two by a score of 6-3, sending us into a third set.

Starting off the third set strong is Srinivasan who’s serve can’t be returned giving the Warrior an early lead.

Match point now for Parekh. Both players are showing off their skills in this long rally but it comes to an end when Srinivasan’s return is just a bit hard. With that, Aaryana Parekh picks up the third set win by a score of 6-4.

Naperville North come’s out on top and they beat Waubonsie Valley by a score of 6-1.

