Girls Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.15.22

Neuqua Valley girls tennis takes on Metea Valley in DVC play where the Wildcats stay unbeaten in the conference.

We have reached the midway point of the DuPage Valley Conference girls tennis season as Metea Valley hosts Neuqua Valley. Both teams enter the match at 2-0 in DVC play.

Three Doubles

Neuqua Valley with quick, two-set victories in both number one and number two doubles, so Metea Valley pairing Anisha Madhavan and Aarna Raghavapudi look to take three doubles against Kylie Tran and Maya Raman from Neuqua.

Raghavapudi serving for the Mustangs in the far court. She volleys back and forth with Raman for a bit until Madhavan jumps in and gets the point with a smash.

Metea now serving in the near court late in set one. Raman with a quick, powerful return that lands in for the point. Neuqua takes the opening set 6-3.

The second set is competitive, but in the end the Wildcats are able to hang on for a 7-5 win as Kylie Tran forces the error into the net. Neuqua takes 3 doubles, but Metea does win in 4 doubles.

Two Singles

Now over to number two singles. Kendall Klimek is back in the second doubles role for Neuqua as she faces Avril Cavillo from Metea Valley.

Cavillo serving in the near court as we see some strong shots back and forth. Cavillo sends a low line drive return just over the net that gets in for the point. Nicely done.

Now Klimek serving in the near court. Cavillo has a return but Klimek powers one down the line out of her opponent’s reach. The Wildcat takes the two set win 6-1, 6-2.

One Singles

A great matchup at one singles with Mustang Sangita Siva, who has had success in singles and doubles over the years against Neuqua Valley freshman Sophia Chiou (Choh). Her older sister Emily already victorious at one doubles earlier in the meet.

Early on, Siva with a great serve from the near court as it catches Chiou slightly off balance. It’s an ace for the Mustang.

It’s tough for either opponent to get an advantage with both players able to cover a lot of the court and get to a wide variety of shot attempts. Eventually a long rally ends with a strong backhand from Chiou that Siva cannot return. The NV freshman takes the first set 6-1.

Siva regroups in the second set, seizing control and taking a 5-2 lead thanks to a nice slicing shot here that spins away from Chiou for the point.

However, the Wildcat battles back to force a tiebreaker at six games apiece. In the first to seven points tiebreaker, we see Chiou try a similar shot attempt, which Siva gets to and pops back over. Chiou than uncurls a strong overhead backhand winner to secure the win in two sets. Neuqua Valley takes the team victory as well 6-1 and improves to 3-0 in conference play.

