Girls Tennis Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.08.22

Tennis bags, rackets, balls, along with high quality H20 are on full display on the Metea Valley tennis courts. It's also a DVC matchup as Waubonsie Valley comes in looking to bounce back after a loss to Naperville Central taking on Metea Valley who is competing in its first conference match of the season.

One Singles

Let’s start with the one singles between Waubonsie’s Isha Srinivasan battling Metea’s Sangita Siva. This matchup features some intense back and forth action between the two. Great effort by both competitors and it ends with Siva putting to much power on the ball and the point lands in Srinivasan’s favor. Although Siva is not letting it get to her as she is able to keep composure and take it in straight sets 6-3 and 6-2.

Two Singles

Now we go to the two singles featuring Warrior Richa Kapoor and Mustang Avril Cavillo. The action in the court is very slow pace by the two with a long rally and each athlete patiently waiting for an opportunity. Kapoor see’s her chance but Cavillo puts too much sauce on the volley and the Warrior gets her point. It’s Cavillo’s turn for some revenge by switching sides and keeps up her ability. Despite running to the wrong end of the blue Kapoor’s hit just lands out of reach and Cavillo receives the advantage. Kapoor doesn’t let that bother her as she takes care of her opponent in straight sets 6-3 and 6-4.

One Doubles

Time to double it up with the one doubles. Waubonsie's Anika Srinivasan and Sofia Parranto get aggressive early on Metea's Sophia Cahue and Sarina Saleem as the two show no mercy for the point. Saleem and Cahue find a way to pull through and sweep their way with scores of 6-4 and 6-2. It was a sweep fest in Mustang country as Metea takes it 5-2.