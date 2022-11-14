Girls Volleyball 4A State Championship Mother McAuley vs. Benet Academy 11.12.22

Welcome to the IHSA 4A girls volleyball state championship featuring two state powerhouses. The Benet Academy Redwings find themselves in the championship match for the seventh time in school history and are eying state title number five. Across the net is other powerhouse Mother McAuley who has fifteen state championships to their name but that last first place finish came in 2016. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

Set One

Redwings get off to a solid start and super freshman Lynney Tarnow continues her assault with a nice kill to put BA up by three.

The kill fest keeps going at Redbird Arena, and here’s Redwing senior Gabija Staniskis letting that ball get down to make it 8-4 Wings.

Mighty Mac’s look to avoid a 2021 repeat

The Mighty Mac’s fell in the championship last season to Metea Valley so Michigan commit Ellie White puts that behind her and denies a kill attempt and it’s 15-12 deficit.

Mac’s trailed by as much as six points in the first set but now they’re only down by one. So can they it up? At first Benet avoids a disaster but that just gives Ellery Reese a chance to put some fire power on the ball and tie things up at 17.

Mac’s take the lead

Now can they take the lead? They get a reset chance after the send back it’s Jill Moonan showing her hops and this gives Mother McAuley a 19-18 lead.

But Tarnow is doing what she can to help to help the Redwings stay in it and this kill cuts the McAuley lead to two.

Mother McAuley wins set one

Set point on the rise with the Mighty Macs in front. Redwings want to keep the set going but it’s White with a kill for herself and Mother McAuley wins set one 25-21.

Set Two

White has over 500 kills on the season and this one right is no surprise and it breaks a tie.

Time for a win or go home scenario for the Wings so they need some momentum and they get it thanks to a Kirsten Krammer kill.

It’s still a pretty big deficit so they roll the dice again with this round for Ava Novak and it works for the kill but still trail by five.

They keep inching closer and guess who’s there for another kill. Yup it’s Tarnow once and now it’s a two point deficit.

Redwings jump back on front

Finally Benet is in full control and holds a 17-16 lead. Although their not pleased and neither is Annie Eschenbach. With a long rally on the court Audrey Asleson sets up the six foot four senior who hits that ball authority and increases the team lead.

Wings force a third set

Now it’s set point time for Benet and it’s Staniskis keep the season alive. One set to go in the girls volleyball season presented by a Redwing 25-17 set two win.

Set Three

However Mother McAuley will not allow a 2021 repeat and this block by Rees puts them on a 6-1 run.

Benet tries to stop the run so up to the net goes Eschenbach and Asleson for the block. They trail 10-5.

They are doing everything they can to catch with the Macs and here’s another kill from Novak. She only had five but this was an important one.

Although it was too much McAuley as White ends the season with the ace and the Mother McAuley Mighty Macs are your 4A girls volleyball state champions. This is their 16th state title and the third under head coach Jen Dejarld. For the Redwings this is their 8th state trophy all under Brad Baker.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!