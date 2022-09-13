Girls Volleyball Benet Academy vs Metea Valley 09.12.22

Defending 4A State Champs Metea Valley Mustangs take their home court against former 4A State champs Benet Academy. The Black and Gold come in on a 7 match winning streak while the Redwings fly in with a 9-1 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Wings have early momentum up 6-2 and it remains in their favor after the send back. They reset and it’s finished off on kill mode by Freshman Lynney Tarnow.

The fun continues for Benet as Morgan Asleson serves but the Mustangs can’t return it so it’s an ACE for the visitors.

Metea trails 9-7 and looks who’s back everyone it’s Kira Hutson getting the kill to fire up her team. However that excitement evaporates immediately as Hutson leaves the match with an injury and did not return.

So who steps up for the Mustangs? Camille Morrison answers the call who goes up and smacks that ball into next week. MV trails by one 13-12.

However good luck trying to stop Benet and specifically Lynney Tarnow. Literally in the same spot as the last one but she hits the ball right into her opponents face. It’s now 21-14 Benet.

Mustangs still have some fight in them thanks to Morrison. Both teams with a small rally before Metea gets it back and here is agent number ten on her mission to the kill. The much needed point makes the deficit 23-17 Benet.

Set point for the Wings up 24-20 and Gabija Staniskis is the lucky contestant to put it away. BA takes set one 25-20.

Set Two

The Mustangs get aggressive early in set two with the help from Olivia Stewart. We haven’t seen any blocks yet but it’s Stewart inviting Tarnow to her block party. Metea takes the lead 8-7.

Wings then grab it back and it’s time to get Ava Novak involved. She sends it back with power and it extends BA’s lead to 14-12.

We are not done with Novak yet. She is doing is everything she can to help her team so when the chance comes she gives it a nice floater that lands right on the spot.

Don’t count out Metea just yet. Morrison continues her nine kill outing with another and the Black and Gold trail 19-14.

Match point for Benet Academy up 24-19 and the closer Staniskis once again putting it way. Wings get the two set sweep over the Mustangs.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!