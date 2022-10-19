Girls Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 10.18.22

The regular season of girls volleyball has hit the final week as Metea Valley and Naperville North hit the courts in a battle two teams fighting for the DVC crown. A win for the Huskies puts them in the driver seat of the conference while a win for the Mustangs forces a three way tie with them North and Neuqua Valley with one match to for each team.

Set One

The Mustangs won the last meeting between these two, but Simi Kapustova puts that behind them with a kill and gives North a 4-2 advantage.

Metea grabs a 9-7 lead and is fighting to increase the momentum. Once they get the reset opportunity it’s Husky Maddie Hopkins jumping into your picture for the kill.

Later on MV leads by five but North’s climbs back into it with Liz Rossi as she hits the ball that deflects off Mustang hands down to makes it a 12-8 deficit.

It’s rally time on the court with Huskies only trailing by one. After the Mustangs live to see another chance they regroup and send it back but Natalie Corcoran assists to guess who? Yup it’s Paige Lauterwasser coming in for the kill and we’re tied at 14.

Both Teams Battle for that Point

At this point neither team should be comfortable with a lead. North is in front but Metea’s Anna Murphy changes that with a kill and we are tied at 19.

Still tied in the first set, Kapustova gets the ball from Corcoran and sneaks it over for the point and it’s a 23-22 Husky advantage.

Naperville North Wins the First Set

24-23 North with set point coming up and this Maddie Saad ace ices it to give the Huskies a 25-23 set one win.

Set Two

The juice stays with the home team as we hit set number two. Mustang Addison Torain tries to return it but Natalie Corcoran and Shelby Erickson form a wall to make a 4-2 lead for the Blue and Orange.

However Torain won’t go down easy as Anna Murphy’s kill is denied but Torain returns the favor. Metea grabs an 8-6 lead.

Metea with Momentum

Now it’s time for Camillie Morrison to join the party. Ashley Ward sets up number 17 for the kill and the Mustangs take a 12-11 edge.

The block party is still a thing for Naperville North. This time Liz Rossi is that lucky contestant and North leads by one in this back and forth set.

You wanna guess this score? Yup were tied again with this one at 19. Maddie Hopkins doesn’t want a tie, she wants a lead and she got it.

Mustangs Win the Second Set

Set point coming up for Metea leading by one and coming to the rescue is Murphy who just taps the ball and it’s good. Mustangs force a third set after a 25-23 second set win.

Set Three

In that third set it’s Metea with the early swing as Torain runs, hits the ball and gets it down for the point. Mustangs lead 4-3.

This part right here shows how aggressive both teams are all match. First Paige Lauterwasser can’t quite get a kill and the Mustangs keep it alive. However, that just gave the future Wyoming Cowgirl a chance to recharge her batteries and destroys that volleyball to add on to her 19 kill night.

Kapustova also had a big kill night with nine total and this one makes the set 14-11 dogs.

The black and gold are nowhere close to throwing in the towel. Once again it’s Torain with a nice floater that just gets down and they trail 19-15.

Lauterwasser Put it Away

Match point coming up for North and it’s Lauterwasser with the dagger. Naperville North wins in three sets and is in full control for the DVC. They can clinch the outright title later this week with a win against Waubonsie Valley. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!