Girls Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.27.22

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball goes up against Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Wildcats get a big victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Mustangs of Metea Valley are here for a Tuesday night volleyball matchup against the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley girls volleyball.

Set One

Bryanna and Alyssa Jones both go for the dig and Anja Kelly spikes the ball towards the Mustangs. Later in the rally, Camille Morrison rises up for the kill to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Morrison serves the ball as the both teams go back and forth. Bryanna Jones attempts a spike that is dug up, but then she tries the tip on the next try. Unfortunately, she commits a centerline violation, which awards the point to Metea.

The Mustangs look for the kill, but it’s blocked. Brenda Reynaga then sets up Maddie Hopkins for the tip to keep their lead at 8-7.

Kate Staines serving for Neuqua as Metea is on the return. Kelly McGrath feeds Camille Morrison for the spike and the Wildcats can’t get to it.

It is 17-15 Neuqua as Addison Torain smashes this ball that is dug up by Brianna Clasen, but Neuqua can’t quite get it over the net resulting in the Mustangs getting the point.

However, Isabella Carmichael goes up for a great kill as the Wildcats extend their lead to three.

The Mustangs are trying to cut into that lead and they do so as Morrison converts on the spike.

Unfortunately, this tip attempt from the Mustangs goes out of bounds and the Wildcats win the first set 25-20.

Set Two

Going into the second set, the Mustangs begin to pick up the pace. Addison Torain comes racing in for the kill and Neuqua can’t track it down. The visitors lead 7-0 early.

The Wildcats look to mount a comeback as Bryanna Jones winds up for the pretty spike to get the point.

However, Metea responds with a kill from Torain and they take the second set 25-18.

Set Three

It’s 3-2 in the 3rd set as Camille Morrison is serving. Neuqua on the attack with Bryanna Jones spiking it, but a great dig from Brenda Reynaga. That leads to Torain going for the kill to tie it up at three.

Jones gets blocked at the net and the ball ends up on the Mustangs’ side. They look to set up a spike attempt, but the ball hits the net resulting in a point for Neuqua.

The Mustangs and Wildcats put up a great fight in all three sets. Jones finishes the 3rd set with a nice tip that leads to Neuqua Valley winning the match and getting a big victory over Metea.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!