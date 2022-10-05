Girls Volleyball Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 10.04.22

After a big conference win over Naperville North, Metea Valley comes in with a 4-1 conference record and look to keep the ball rolling. Their visiting opponent Naperville Central hopes to shakes up the standings having only two wins in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set 1

Mustangs lead 9-7 in the first set, and after a quick send back from the visitors MV sets up Camille Morrison for a nice floater that lands on the money.

Metea extends their lead and the momentum and this next point is rewarded by Addison Torain to make it 15-7 home team.

Hawks trail 19-15 but that’s no problem when Makenna Devick is on the court. Here’s Sarah Butler with the assist and there’s Devick with the kill that was badly needed.

However this first set was dominated by Metea and it’s complete thanks to an ace by Lizzie O’Leary. Mustangs win 25-15.

Set 2

Hawks find themselves trailing in the second set so they need to get creative. The Mustangs reset but Ella Cavanagh has other plans by denying the kill attempt and we’re tied at 13.

The block party continues this time from Nina Davis. Her first attempt doesn’t work so she’ll move over to a different part of the net and is able to get the next one to go. Hawks are 16-13.

NC is able to grab a 17-13 lead but the black and gold won’t give up thanks to another kill from Morrison. Fourteen kills on the night for the Mustang.

Tied at 18 and Metea quickly takes the lead right back with Zoe Jannisch by smacking that ball into next week.

No lead is safe at all in this wild second set. Hawks are doing a great job keeping it alive and it ends with Devick getting another kill and it gives her team a 24-23 lead.

Set point coming up with Central in front by one so they can they avoid an extension? Hayley Impey is on position to get a nice floater to fall in her favor and the Hawks win set two 25-23.

Set 3

So we go to a third set as both teams try to grind out a win. That begins with Metea Valley holding a 4-1 lead and here comes Addison Torain trying to help her team up and does so with a kill.

The Mustangs want to keep set two behind them but Central keeps that juice flowing. The hawks get that second chance and it’s Devick again with another kill. It’s now a 10-7 deficit.

MV has had enough. Maddie Hopkons gets involved on the point party but hitting the ball and it just gets down to put them up 16-9.

Match point coming up for the Black and Gold and it’s over after a serve by Brenda Reyanga. Mustangs take the three set conference clash.

