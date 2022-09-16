Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 09.14.22

Benet Academy girls volleyball meets up with Neuqua Valley in the Wheaton Girls Volleyball Tiger Classic where the Redwings advance to the gold bracket. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the annual Wheaton Girls Volleyball Tiger Classic. Neuqua Valley meeting up with Benet Academy girls volleyball in pool play at Wheaton Warrenville South. Benet playing immediately after escaping with a three set win over Homewood-Flossmoor.

Set One

Early in the first set, all tied up at 4-4. Ava Novak serving for Benet Academy. Katelyn Chiu sets up Bryanna Jones to push the ball over to the open floor near the back line for the point. Neuqua takes an early lead.

The Wildcats looking to build on that, but the Redwings are able to set up the 6’4 freshman Lynney Tarnow for this kill to even the score.

Benet getting hot with Audrey Asleson serving. Novak then flies in for a great dig. Asleson keeps it alive before Kirsten Krammer finishes the point with a kill. BA on a 9-0 run.

The Redwings playing mistake-free while taking advantage of seemingly every Neuqua miscue. Here Gabriele Stasys pounds a free ball down for a kill as Benet extends the lead.

Peyton Turner continues to serve for the black and red. Great hustle from Arianna Rodriguez to keep the ball alive, but Benet stays collected and Kirsten Krammer powers home another strong kill to cap off a dominant 25-7 opening set.

Set Two

Onto the second set, Benet libero Aniya Warren serving. Another return goes too far over the net and Ava Novak goes up to collect the quick point as the Redwings keep the good times rolling.

Warren back on the serving line, the Wildcats first kill attempt is blocked, but NV recovers and Chiu sets up Yuliia Shchepkina who gets the strong kill down for the point.

Benet trying to pull away, but Neuqua still battling. Some great defensive play from Bryanna Jones to keep the ball off the floor as the teams go back and forth. Eventually, Chiu passes to Brianna Clasen for the kill. Wildcats making things interesting.

Neuqua trying to keep the momentum going, but a heads-up play from Audrey Asleson as she fakes the pass and flips the ball over for the point.

Benet beginning to pull away. This time, it’s Gabija Staniskis who powers a kill through the block attempt to put BA within two points of victory.

The Wildcats not giving up just yet, Katelyn Chiu serving and she delivers an ace as the Redwings can’t get the ball back over the net to keep hope alive.

Benet is able to close the door late in the set. Peyton Turner serving, Shchepkina goes up for the kill attempt, but Caroline Carens gets up for the block. The Redwings go on to win in straight sets to advance to the gold bracket. Neuqua does knock off Homewood-Flossmoor later in the night, advancing to the silver bracket.

