Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 10.18.22

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball takes on Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night where the Wildcats get the two-set victory over the Warriors.

Senior Night at Waubonsie Valley as the final week of the regular season is here. Neuqua Valley girls volleyball hoping to keep pace in the DVC race while the Warriors look to string some wins together heading into the postseason.

Neuqua Volleyball Starts Strong in Set One

Injured senior captain Ashlyn Hickey returns to the court on crutches to start the match and she valiantly gets her underhand serve over the net. But the Wildcats are not feeling overly sentimental as Brianna Clasen delivers the kill for the 1-0 lead. Still a nice moment for the WV star to get one final play on her home court.

Kate Staines serving for Neuqua now, but Waubonsie is ready for a return. Kaitlyn Reinhard bumps a pass to Katie Godo who sets up fellow senior Alex Skurka for the kill.

Neuqua back on the serve before the Warriors send one back over with a Naomi Dowd attempt. Neuqua then looks for a response, but Dowd gets back to the other side of the court and shows off the hangtime with a block from her left hand. Waubonsie takes an 8-7 lead.

Brianna Clasen serving again for Neuqua Valley. Waubonsie has to send back a free ball which allows NV captain Katelyn Chiu to set up Bryanna Jones who drops the hammer for the point. The Wildcats retake the lead.

Chiu now taking her turn at the serving line. It’s a low line drive and it drops in for the ace as the Wildcats go up 22-16.

Sarah Fournier serving now for Waubonsie Valley. Jones with a dig as Skylar Fildew sets up Isabella Carmichael for the kill. The Cats take set one 25-17.

Waubonsie Valley Battles Back in Set Two

Early in set two, Neuqua Valley back on the serve. Katie Godo goes for the quick pass over the net, but a heads up play from middle blocker Yuliia Shchepkina to get up and knock the ball down for the point.

The Warriors hanging tough in set two. Sophomore Asia Mitchell delivers an ace with her serve as the Warriors take the early lead.

WV clicking well now as Mitchell is still on the serve. A free ball from Neuqua leads to Godo setting the ball back to Naomi Dowd for the big kill. Waubonsie goes up by three.

Godo then takes her turn to serve later in the set and she also drops an ace as the Warriors are feeling good.

But when in doubt, the Neuqua offense turns to senior captain Bryanna Jones, which is usually a good idea. Jones with another monster kill that slams to the floor. Neuqua right back in the set.

Skylar Fildew steps up and she delivers an ace for the Wildcats. The blue and gold now in the lead and looking to close out the match.

Katelyn Chiu serving up 24-22. The Warriors scramble to get the ball over, which eventually they do. But that leaves them a little out of sorts. That allows Eleanor O’Neal to fly in for the kill to end the set 25-22. Neuqua Valley still alive in the DVC championship hunt with a 7-2 conference record, but the Cats need some help from Waubonsie to upset Naperville North on Thursday if they want to earn the conference crown.

