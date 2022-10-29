Girls Volleyball Regional Final Geneva vs. Benet Academy 10.27.22

The girls volleyball regional final is at Geneva High School where the Redwings win their 15th-straight regional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a girls volleyball regional final matchup with the Benet Academy Redwings looking to win their 15th-straight regional title. Standing in their way are the 12th-seeded Geneva Vikings who pulled off an upset against the 8th-seeded Batavia Bulldogs in the semifinal.

Benet Cruises Past Set One

A little bit into the first set, Audrey Asleson receives the pass and sets up Lynney Tarnow who smashes the ball down for the kill. Benet up 3-1 early on.

Redwings serve the ball over and Viking libero Reilly Day comes up with a nice dig that leads to a Geneva kill from Samantha Vanda. Benet still leads by three in the first set.

Ava Novak now receives the serve and sends it to Asleson. She returns it back to Novak for the powerful kill. The Redwings take a 19-10 lead with the momentum all on their side.

Benet receives the serve with a chance to take set one. Asleson sets it backwards to Gabija Staniskis and the ball gets deflected by the Geneva blockers, but it isn’t enough. Red and black take set one 25-17.

Geneva Makes It A Close Second Set

Into the second set, the ball is volleyed on both sides and eventually finds a jumping Anna Eschenbach who connects on a great hit for the kill. Benet up 5-3 early on.

Geneva now trying to make it close. Setter Kayla Schultz gives it to Samantha Vanda for the kill and brings the lead down to 1 for Benet.

Viking Lauren Benson now on the serve and she hits a beauty for the service ace and keeps the second set tight. Benet still leads 10-9.

Geneva with a chance to tie the set at 13, a free ball sets up an easy kill for Benson. The Vikings then score two more points and take a 15-13 lead.

After a Benet timeout, the Redwings are fighting to get back in front. Aniya Warren makes the dig and the ball finds Kirsten Krammer for the kill. Geneva still up one.

On the next sequence, Geneva sends it over and the Redwing offense gets back to work. Once again, it’s Krammer who comes up big to tie the set at 15.

Coming off a Viking timeout, the Redwings are trying to keep momentum on their side and they do so. Tarnow comes up with a big kill to make it a three-point lead in favor of Benet.

Vikings serve the ball to Benet and take a look at this perfect placement from Novak. Her kill gives her team a 21-18 lead.

Geneva serving and Warren comes up with a diving dig to keep the point alive for Benet. Asleson sets up Staniskis for the kill and a 23-19 Redwing advantage.

Benet now on match point. The serve gets over, but there is confusion from two Viking players and the ball drops to the floor. Benet is able to pull out the two-set sweep and advance to the sectional semifinals. The Redwings will take on Oswego East who comes off a win over Neuqua Valley. The two teams will meet on Monday at Plainfield North.

