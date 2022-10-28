Neuqua Valley girls volleyball takes the court in search for a regional plaque. In the way of the Wildcats is a strong Oswego East roster that is looking to pick up a regional championship of their own. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Katelyn Chiu starts off the serving for the Wildcats and after a heavy touch from Easts libero, Eleanor O’Neal meets the ball at the net for the easy finish.

Oswego East up 9-5 early on and Megan Maier adds to that lead with an ace.

Neuqua only trailing by three now. The Wildcats return is quickly blocked by the Wolves front line before Skylar Fildew sets up Amanda Duncan for a strong kill.

We are tied up at 15 now. This time it’s Katelyn Chiu setting up Bryanna Jones whos kill is deflected out of bounds for a Wildcat point.

Both and forth we go in the first set. Vivian Campbell sets up Megan Maier who finds the open court for the kill.

Set point for the Wolves. Katelyn Chiu’s serve is dealt with by the Wolves defense. Later on in the rally Cailyn Smiley returns the ball and a breakdown in the Wildcat defense gives Oswego East the 25-23 set one win.

Second Set

Starting off the second set strong is Oswego East as Savina Trujillo dumps the ball over into open space giving OE an early point.

Much like the first set, we go back and forth in the early stages of this one as Katelyn Chiu sets up Bryanna Jones for a strong kill.

Oswego East up 13-10 and Cailyn Smiley tacks on another one with an ace.

Skylar Fildew serving for the Wildcats. The Wolves handle it well as Vivian Campbell goes for the kill but meeting the ball at the net is Bryanna Jones and Yuliia Shchepkina for the block.

Wolves ahead 23-19 late into the second set. The Wildcats defense returns the serve but later on in the rally Cailyn Smiley goes up for the kill and gives Neuqua no chance.

Match point for Oswego East. Alyssa Jones’s serve is dealt with from East and Megan Maier’s hit is deflected causing some trouble for the Wildcats giving Oswego East the 25-21 set two win.

Oswego East wins the regional championship over Neuqua Valley in two sets and the Wolves move on to the sectional semifinals against Benet Academy.

