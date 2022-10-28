Girls Volleyball Regional Final Plainfield North vs. Naperville North 10.27.22

The girls volleyball regional final takes place at Naperville North where the Huskies take home the regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is the battle of the North’s at Naperville North High School as the Tigers of Plainfield North travel up to Huskie territory for the girls volleyball regional final.

Set One

Plainfield North’s Kaelynn Adkins serves as the Huskies are on the return. They set up Paige Lauterwasser for the kill to tie the set at one apiece.

The first set is back and forth between both teams. Lauterwasser attempts another kill, but the Tigers dig it up and it’s Ella Maletich with a nice spike. That ties it up again.

Plainfield North would even the score again as Maletich gets another kill attempt and converts on that one as well to make it 8-8.

The Tigers and Huskies continue to trade blows as Liz Rossi ties the game with a spike making it 13 all.

Neither team can get breathing room as Simi Kapustova joins in on the action with a kill and it’s 16-16.

Finally, one team seems to be gaining an advantage in the Tigers as it’s Lauren Jansen on a pretty spike to give them a three-point lead.

Naperville North’s Maddie Saad manages to serve up a huge ace to get the Huskies back on track with a 22-20 lead.

Saad serving again as Plainfield North looks for a kill, but Ella Maletich smacks the ball out of bounds resulting in a first set win for the Huskies at 25-20.

Set Two

Going into the second set, the Huskies have the lead and Paige Lauterwasser crushes it to make it 5-2.

Tigers cut into the defecit and Plainfield North’s Ella Strausberger secures a point on a dump to give them a one-point lead.

The Tigers lead the game 11-10, however, Lauterwasser absolutely smashes this ball that bounces off Jackie Gladstein towards the stands. That ties it at 11.

Jumping ahead to Maddie Saad serving towards the Tigers with Lauren Jansen going for a huge kill to put her team up one.

The Tigers are desperate for a second set win, but the Huskies want it more as Shelby Erickson puts the finishing touches on this one with the spike. The Huskies win the regional final in both sets with Paige Lauterwasser hitting a milestone of 1000 kills during her entire volleyball career.

