Girls Volleyball Regional Semifinal Yorkville vs. Neuqua Valley 10.25.22

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball faces off against Yorkville in the regional semifinal where the Wildcats move onto the final.

It’s time for the girls volleyball regional semifinal taking place at Neuqua Valley High School where the host sixth seed Wildcats face off against the 11th seed Yorkville Foxes.

Set One

Marie Reichman serving for Yorkville, Katelyn Chiu sets up Eleanor O’Neal who crushes this ball to make it a 1-1 game early on.

Brianna Clasen on the serve for Neuqua, Kayla Dudek able to assist Keelyn Muell and she converts on a powerful kill. That ties the set up once again.

On the very next play, the Wildcats block a spike attempt and eventually, Bryanna Jones rises up for the kill. They take a 4-3 lead.

We skip ahead to late in set one. Skylar Fildew tries setting it to Amanda Duncan, but Muell is able to dig it up and Kaleigh Bryant finishes it off. It’s 19-16 Neuqua.

Later, the Cats halt a spike attempt by the Foxes, which leads to Alyssa Jones giving it up to Brianna Clasen and she takes advantage on the spike. They’re still up three.

Set point for Neuqua at 26-25 and when they need it most, Bryanna Jones comes through in the clutch as her kill seals a thrilling set one win.

Set Two

On to set two, which was a different story. Katelyn Chiu is able to secure an early ace for the Wildcats as they lead 2-0.

Vanessa Mleczko serving for Yorkville and it’s Chiu again this time setting up Isabella Carmichael for the spike. Neuqua up by four.

Moving to the middle of set two where the Foxes trail by nine. Skylar Fildew looking for Bryanna Jones, but Keelyn Muell stands tall for the block. Not an easy feat trying to stop a Jones spike. Impressive work from the senior.

However, the Wildcats are too much to handle. Amanda Duncan on the return then Fildew and Jones are able to connect this time for the point. Neuqua dominates in set two and secures the victory over Yorkville to move on to the regional final where it will take on fourth-seeded Oswego East.

