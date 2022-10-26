Girls Volleyball Regional Semifinals Naperville Central vs Plainfield South 10.25.22

Girls volleyball postseason is here as Naperville Central begins their run in the Plainfield South regional. The Redhawks come in holding the 9th seed while the host Cougars look to continue their best season in school history after winning over twenty matches for the first time ever. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Redhawks hit the gas early up 8-3 and this Mekenna Devick Ace extends it after cougars defenders are unable to retain it.

Both teams are wanting to take advantage of the new season. After Georgia Von Lehmden quickly sends it back Sami Lanan quickly waits for the ball but once she gets the chance it’s denied by Sophia Zanca and Luka Vetaite and that increases the NC lead to 12-5.

Cougars are able to respond starting with Savannah Stepanek whose first kill doesn’t go but Abby Daniels is there to throw everyone off guard with a kill and Plainfield South climbs back in it down 14-8.

Redhawks Respond to the Swing

Central continues their aggressiveness and Devick continues her acing. It’s 20-13 Redhawk edge.

Central wins set One

24-18 Hawks with set point coming up. Sophia Zanca tries to float it over but it stays alive. Not to worry because when NC gets the reset chance Zanca makes sure that ball stays on the other side and that’s how the first set ends.

Set Two

Now the cougars flip the switch in the second set. They are ones leading 8-3 and it’s Sami Lanan again putting some heat on the ball for the point.

Now it’s Central’s turn to answer back. Sarah Butler quickly assists to Zanca who kills that ball and makes it a 10-5 deficit.

Cougars respond to the Swings

PS keeps responding to every swing and this point is thanks to a floater by Abby Daniels. 14-12 Cougars.

19-17 Cougars and now Central Devick gets involved once again this time with the kill fest. Agent number see’s the ball and just kills and now the Hawks are down by just one point.

Set Point Cougars

But Plainfield South was too much to handle in set two. It’s Grace Malek patiently waiting for her opportunity and she gets it to go. 25-21 set two win for the Cougars.

Set Three

Now it’s win or go home time in the third set starting with a block party from Daniels of Plainfield South and they are up early 3-0.

Redhawks tie it up

Now it’s 4-3 Cougars and here come the Redhawks along with Nina Davis. Sarah Butler quickly sets her up for the point that lands on the ground and we are all tied up at 4.

Tied up once again at 6 and neither team is giving up. Hawks were well ready for the send back and it’s Vetaite again getting involved and Central jumps on the correct side of the scoreboard.

They keep pouring it on from there and now it’s rally time as each keeps fighting back and forth for that point and it’s not easy. For Naperville Central it continues with the Zanca show. She is able to jump over the net and that ball down to make it 13-10.

Cougars tie it up this time

Although the Plainfield South is not giving up without a fight. It’s Daniels again with the point and we’re tied once again with this score at 18 all.

Central has seen that third all set all season so they know what needs to be done and it’s Vetaite with the point. Redhawks are inching closer to seal the deal up 21-19.

Central is moving on

Match point for Central and it’s an ACE for Zanca. The Redhawks take down the Cougars in a wild three sets and will face defending state champs Metea Valley in the regional final on Thursday at six o’clock in this same gym.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!