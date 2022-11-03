Girls Volleyball Sectional Final Naperville North vs Benet Academy 11.02.22

We’re at Plainfield North for the girls volleyball sectional final and a rematch of the 2018 final between Benet Academy and Naperville North. The Redwings won that in two sets and would love to get some revenge as they fell to the blue and orange in two sets earlier this season. For the Huskies, they’re looking for their first sectional title since 2004. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Redwings come out strong by grabbing a 4-0 lead after this ace by Ava Novak.

That lead jumps to 10-2 but there’s more to come. It’s reset time for Benet as Audrey Asleson assists to Gabija Staniskis who just kills that ball.

Do the Huskies have a spark? I’d say yes after this Sydney Kushner ace despite a ten point deficit.

Set one was all Wings. Lynney Tarnow tries for the kill but it’s blocked, but with a couple of nice saves she gets another chance and makes it count. Redwings win set one 25-12.

Set Two

Come the next set both teams start off strong. Huskies are able to keep the ball from falling but once BA gets it, it’s Krammer again this time going for the kill and breaking an early tie.

North is a brand new team in this second set. Paige Lauterwasser can’t get the kill so when they get it back they’ll roll the dice with Liz Rossi and the time it’s golden to tie it back up.

North with the Lead

Now they have lead and want to extend it. Benet tries to respond to their swing but the Huskies are showing zero love and call up Leah Norris who spikes the ball out reach to make 10-8 dogs.

However that turns out to be a warm up for BA. They almost give it up but look at the save by Aniya Warren to keep it alive. It quickly fires them up and Audrey Asleson who blocks that ball and give them a 15-12 advantage.

Redwings go on a Run

Staniskis continues to have a big night. First that begins with another nice save form Warren and shortly after comes number eighteen to do her thing to put the Redwings on a 12-4 run.

Huskies look to the bleeding and that comes from super senior Paige Lauterwasser to cut the deficit to 22-15.

However from the beginning it was a Redwings fest and it ends with a Krammer kill. Benet Academy is victorious in two sets and win the sectional title. They will take on O’Fallon in the supersectionals on Friday at Moline High School. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!