Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinal Oswego East vs Benet Academy 10.31.22

The Benet Academy Redwings are coming off their 15th straight regional title after defeating Geneva and are now looking to advance to the sectional finals. Standing in their way are the Oswego East Wolves, who recently defeated Neuqua Valley to win regionals. Heading into tonight, Benet has won eight of their last nine matches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Early on in the first set, Oswego East sends the ball back over after the serve and set up defensively. Vivian Campbell swats down the Red Wing over hit to give Oswego East a 4-3 lead.

Couple points later, Benet gets their hit blocked by the Wolves, but they reset on offense. Kirsten Krammer passes it to Audrey Asleson who sets up Annie Eschenbach for the powerful kill. The Redwings jump ahead with a 6-5 advantage.

Benet Keeps it Close

Benet now serves the ball over and the Wolves offense gets situated. Sam Trujillo jumps up for the kill attempt, but the Redwing blockers are having none of it. Ava Novak and Lynney Tarnow get up for the block. Benet up 8-7 in set one.

Krammer serves it over for Benet and she places it in a spot the wolves can’t get to. The service ace gives the Redwings a 3 point lead (11-8) halfway through the first set.

On the next serve, Kramer gets it over and the Wolves offense goes to work. Campbell sets up Cailyn Smiley for the kill. Redwings still up 11-9.

Oswego East sends a tricky serve over the net. Asleson receives it awkwardly and Aniya Warren is there to set it up nicely for Gabija Staniskis, who hammers it home in the corner. Benet now with the 14-11 advantage.

Oswego East won’t give up

Redwings now come up with a couple great diving saves to keep the ball alive. Oswego East is able to get good possession going and Megan Maier just gets it passed the Benet wall for the score. The Wolves now trail 14-13 in the first set.

Redwings go on a little run here, the serve gets over, but the wolves miss-hit the ball back over to Benet. Tarnow uses her height and records the point. Oswego East takes a timeout as the Redwins are up 18-14.

Benet Wins set one

Benet would turn on cruise control to end the first set, as they went on a 11 to 2 run. Krammer records the service ace here to take the set 25-15.

Set Two

Into the second set now, Warren serves the ball in to the wolves. They set up Maier for the kill, as she is able to get the ball around the Benet wall. Wolves up early 3-1.

The Redwings are able to respond quick, going on a 9-2 point run. Krammer shows off her athleticism and gets the kill. Benet takes a 10-5 lead.

Benet trying to stay in complete control with a 13-6 lead. The wolves look to set up Maier again for the kill, but this time the Benet front wall is there for the block by Tarnow and Asleson.

Redwings get the serve over and once again the Wolves send a miss hit back over the net. Eschenbach capitalizes on it and gives Benet the 23-15 lead.

On match point, Benet gets their hit blocked, but regains the ball once more. Asleson sets it up behind her back to Krammer who wins the set 25-18.

Redwings are moving on

The Redwings pick up a two set sweep over Oswego East. They will now face Naperville North, who they lost to earlier in the season, in the sectionals finals on Wednesday.

