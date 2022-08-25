Girls Volleyball St. Charles East vs. Neuqua Valley 08.24.22

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball hosts St. Charles East on opening night where the Wildcats give Jamie Buhnerkemper her first win as varsity head coach. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s opening night for girls volleyball as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the St. Charles East Fighting Saints. NV begins its season with new head coach Jamie Buhnerkemper while Saints coach Jennie Kull starts her 36th and final year coaching volleyball.

Set One

First set, St. Charles East returns the spike attempt by Neuqua. Sarah Musial passes to Julia Ferrandino who bumps it over to give the point to her team. They lead 4-3 early.

Later on, Amalia Lopez serves for the Saints and picks up an ace as Neuqua mishandles it. That gives them a five-point lead.

Although, the Wildcats answer back as Katelyn Chiu sets up senior Bryanna Jones for the pretty spike. More to come from Jones.

Neuqua comes back to take a four-point lead and look at this furious rally from both teams. Bryanna’s sister Alyssa Jones with an impressive dig as the ball was coming in hot, which helps her team keep the point alive. Then, the libero comes back again this time with a diving dig and Bryanna finishes it off with a kill. What a sequence to extend the lead. Everybody’s hyped up after that one.

Set point for NV and Kate Staines serves up an ace to seal set one 25-22.

Set Two

While the first set was back and forth, the second is a different story. Bryanna Jones with another kill past the Saints defense and it’s a quick 5-0 start for the blue and gold.

Katelyn Chiu serving and this is one of multiple aces she puts up in set two. The lead is now 7-0.

Charles East looking to halt the momentum. This play could help as Sarah Musial sets up Kate Goudreau for a nice spike, which cuts the lead to five.

However, the Wildcats refuse to let up. Chiu gives it up to Brianna Clasen who smashes it off libero Lia Schneider to make it 9-3.

Late in the second set, Neuqua puts an exclamation point on this one with Bryanna Jones absolutely demolishing this ball to help her team pull away. NV takes the two-set victory over St. Charles East in its home opener and gives Coach Buhnerkemper her first win as varsity head coach.

