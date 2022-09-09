Girls Volleyball St. Charles North vs. Naperville Central 09.07.22

Naperville Central girls volleyball goes up against St. Charles North where the North Starts take the two-set victory over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

St. Charles North led by head coach Lindsey Hawkins has arrived as they’re about to go up against Coach Brie Isaacson and the Redhawks of Naperville Central girls volleyball.

First Set

We start with the first set as St. Charles North is leading 3-1, but Georgia Von Lehmden makes a sweet kill to get the point for the Redhawks.

Luka Vetaite serves for the Redhawks as they’re trying to pick up the pace. Katherine Scherer helps their cause as her spike attempt goes out of bounds to make it 8-5 North Stars.

Both teams doing work at the net trying to gain an edge. Central is desperately seeking a win in the first set. Haley Burgdorf goes for the kill, but gets blocked. Although, Von Lehmden touched the net, which awards the point to St. Charles North.

The Redhawks put up a good fight in the first. Makenna Devick with a nice spike that hits off Burgdorf and out of bounds. Although, match point goes to the North Stars as Alex Bardouniotis picks up a huge ace and her team wins the first set 26-24.

Second Set

Jumping ahead into the second set, Von Lehmden serving for Central. It’s Bardouniotis again this time with an excellent kill to get the point to put the visitors up 12-7.

St. Charles North controlled most of this second set.. Bardouniotis finishes the game with a pretty spike and the North Stars take the two-set victory over the Redhawks. A good road win for Coach Hawkins.

