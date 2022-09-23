Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.22.22

Metea Valley girls volleyball faces Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup where the Mustangs take the two-set victory over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a battle between two DVC foes in Metea Valley girls volleyball and Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors have dropped four of their last five while the Mustangs look for their third win in a row.

Set One

First set, 1-0 Metea. Katie Godo sets up Kaitlyn Reinhard and the spike attempt goes off the head of Ashley Ward to tie the game at one.

A few moments later, Addison Torain looking for the kill, but it’s dug up nicely by Lexi Barbier. Eventually, Naomi Dowd rises up to smash the ball down and that gives the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

In the middle of a rally, Megan Gomez spikes it, but the Mustangs are there to return it. Torain makes up for the last play, this time tipping it over and dropping it into the open floor.

Later in the set, Kaitlyn Reinhard gets it over to Torain and that leads to another tip this time from Zoe Jannisch. MV up 11-8.

Metea starting to pull away here in set one. Ashley Ward with the dig that goes high in the air and libero Brenda Reynaga assists Camille Morrison on the nice kill and the Mustangs take the set 25-16.

Set Two

Now we head to the second set. A great block here by the Waubonsie defense, but their opponent gets another chance. Jannisch smacks the ball and WV can’t get to it. That makes it 5-3 Metea.

Moving ahead to later in the set, Sarah Fournier with the great effort on the dig to keep the play alive and Megan Gomez caps off this sequence with a pretty spike. Waubonsie still trails by two.

Kelly McGrath serving for the Mustangs and she cashes in on the ace to extend her team’s lead to 18-14.

The Warriors still fighting till the very end. Katie Godo hustles over to set up Kaitlyn Reinhard and Addison Torain whiffs on the return to keep it a four-point game.

But MV is able to fend off the visitors in the end. McGrath sets it to Morrison whose spike attempt gets through the Warriors’ defense. Metea Valley has won three games in a row and picks up win number 17 on the season. They take the two-set victory over Waubonsie who has now lost three straight.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!